Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 30, 2024 / 9:18 AM

Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Air Canada Express flight experienced suspected landing gear issues after arriving at Nova Scotia and could not reach the airport's terminal, but no one was injured in the landing, officials said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said that Flight AC2259 skidded down the runway upon arrival at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday. The De Havilland DHC-8-402 airplane, operated by PAL Airlines, was carrying 73 passengers.

Advertisement

Videos taken by witnesses showed emergency crews disembarking passengers from the plane onto a bus on the tarmac. Crews also doused the airplane with water.

Air Canada said it does not know yet why the landing gear failed.

"As a result, the aircraft was unable to reach the terminal and customers were offloaded using a bus," Air Canada said, according to ABC News. "There were no injuries reported, however, we appreciated this incident was unsettling for customers and we remain available to assist them."

The airport said late Saturday that the Transportation Safety Board allowed for the removal of the airplane after its preliminary review. By Sunday, the airport said flights were operating there again but weather conditions closed one of its two runways.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Korean investigators seek arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol
World News // 17 minutes ago
South Korean investigators seek arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities asked a court to authorize a warrant for the arrest of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection allegations following a short-lived bid to impose martial law at the start of the month.
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russia launched more than 40 attack drones across the Azov Sea into eastern and central Ukraine overnight, damaging houses in Kharkiv and Odessa, the Ukrainian military said.
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's acting president on Monday ordered an emergency inspection of the country's aviation system one day after a flight operated by Jeju Air crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 179 passengers.
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
World News // 20 hours ago
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- While protests against Israel's war in Gaza made news for months after the war, the headlines on them have slowed. But protests against the war continue undeterred.
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
World News // 22 hours ago
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A human rights monitor has documented incidents of alleged sexual harassment by Israeli fighters while storming the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
World News // 23 hours ago
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A flight operated by Jeju Air crashed at 9:03 a.m. local time on Sunday while the plane was attempting to land at Muan International Airport near the southern tip of South Korea.
Israeli leader Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli leader Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, his office says.
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
World News // 1 day ago
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The director of the last operating hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has been arrested by Israel Defense Forces after patients there were forcibly removed, Palestinian health officials said Saturday.
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
World News // 1 day ago
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 crash on Christmas but did not take responsibility for causing it as an investigation continues into the matter.
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
World News // 2 days ago
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Negotiations between Israel and Hamas to implement a Gaza cease-fire and free the remaining Israelis held hostage there remained stalled Friday as the White House laid blame on the Palestinian militants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement