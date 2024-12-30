Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Air Canada Express flight experienced suspected landing gear issues after arriving at Nova Scotia and could not reach the airport's terminal, but no one was injured in the landing, officials said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said that Flight AC2259 skidded down the runway upon arrival at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday. The De Havilland DHC-8-402 airplane, operated by PAL Airlines, was carrying 73 passengers.

Advertisement

Videos taken by witnesses showed emergency crews disembarking passengers from the plane onto a bus on the tarmac. Crews also doused the airplane with water.

Air Canada said it does not know yet why the landing gear failed.

"As a result, the aircraft was unable to reach the terminal and customers were offloaded using a bus," Air Canada said, according to ABC News. "There were no injuries reported, however, we appreciated this incident was unsettling for customers and we remain available to assist them."

The airport said late Saturday that the Transportation Safety Board allowed for the removal of the airplane after its preliminary review. By Sunday, the airport said flights were operating there again but weather conditions closed one of its two runways.