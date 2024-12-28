Advertisement
World News
Dec. 28, 2024 / 4:17 PM

Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say

By Don Jacobson
Dr. Hossam Abu Safia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip, was arrested by Israeli military authorities during a siege of the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, Palestinian health authorities claimed Saturday. Photo courtesy Palestinian Ministry of Health/Facebook
1 of 2 | Dr. Hossam Abu Safia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip, was arrested by Israeli military authorities during a siege of the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, Palestinian health authorities claimed Saturday. Photo courtesy Palestinian Ministry of Health/Facebook

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The director of the last operating hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has been arrested by Israel Defense Forces after patients there were forcibly removed, Palestinian health officials said Saturday.

Dr. Hossam Abu Safia, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, was arrested by "occupation forces," the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

The reported arrest came after the facility was subjected to "a suffocating siege" in which its operations, surgery, laboratories, maintenance facilities, ambulances and warehouses were "completely burned down," according to the Hamas-aligned health authority.

The medics accused the IDF of "forcibly transferring patients and injured under threat of weapons and gun nozzles to the Indonesian Hospital, which lacks medical supplies, water, medicine, and even electricity and generators."

The Israeli military, however, said in a statement issued Saturday that its operation at Kamal Adwan Hospital has resulted in the arrest of 240 "terrorists" and had confirmed it was being used as a Hamas "terror stronghold and a shelter for terrorists, despite repeated calls to refrain from military use of medical facilities."

The IDF said members of its 401st Brigade Combat Team and 13th Battalion surrounded the hospital, "arrested terrorists hiding in the area and eliminated additional terrorists."

Advertisement

Israeli forces said they found and confiscated weapons In and around the facility, including grenades, pistols, ammunition and other military equipment. Some of the Hamas fighters arrested "tried to impersonate patients and medical staff" while others attempted to escape in an ambulance.

Some 95 patients, companions and staff members were evacuated from facility during the operation and taken to the shuttered nearby Indonesian Hospital, where 5,000 liters of fuel, two generators and medical equipment were supplied, the IDF said.

"The IDF will continue to strictly adhere to the rules of international law towards medical facilities, including those where Hamas has chosen to locate its terrorist infrastructure, in flagrant violation of the rules of international law," it said.

The Palestinians on Saturday claimed that patients taken to the second hospital suffered "a cruel night," saying they are "in a very bad and difficult situation, where there is no water, electricity, no blanket, no food, no supplies, and the countdown to losing their lives has begun."

The IDF has detained "most of the health staff so that they do not join the patients in the hospital," the officials said.

Israelis visit border near Gaza Strip

A group of Israeli students on a tour visit a lookout in southern Israel along the border with the northern Gaza Strip on December 17, 2024. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 crash on Christmas but did not take responsibility for causing it as an investigation continues into the matter.
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
World News // 22 hours ago
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Negotiations between Israel and Hamas to implement a Gaza cease-fire and free the remaining Israelis held hostage there remained stalled Friday as the White House laid blame on the Palestinian militants.
Syria's emerging incidents, unrest raise minorities' fears
World News // 1 day ago
Syria's emerging incidents, unrest raise minorities' fears
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Syria's new government has been facing new challenges with unrest emerging in certain regions amid a growing number of violations and acts of revenge that increased the fears of the country's minorities.
Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets new elections for February
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets new elections for February
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Germany will elect a new government seven months ahead of schedule after President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved parliament and called for snap elections on Friday.
Two sailors are dead in Australia's famed Hobart yacht race
World News // 1 day ago
Two sailors are dead in Australia's famed Hobart yacht race
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Two crew members participating in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Australia are dead after separate accidents at sea, police announced late Thursday.
Finland seizes ship tied to Russia in ruptured cable probe
World News // 1 day ago
Finland seizes ship tied to Russia in ruptured cable probe
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A vessel delivering oil for Russia was detained by Finland authorities on Thursday in connection with an undersea cable cutting incident that disconnected electricity to Estonia.
South Korean spy agency: North Korean POW fighting for Russia in Ukraine has died
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean spy agency: North Korean POW fighting for Russia in Ukraine has died
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The first North Korean soldier taken prisoner of war by Ukrainian forces while fighting for Russia has died of his injuries, South Korean intelligence said Friday.
South Korea National Assembly impeaches acting President Han Duck-soo
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea National Assembly impeaches acting President Han Duck-soo
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's National Assembly impeached the country's acting president, Han Duck-soo, on Friday, marking the second time in December that it has chosen to remove the country's leader.
Medics among at least 59 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza strip
World News // 1 day ago
Medics among at least 59 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza strip
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- At least 59 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, 50 of them in a strike on a building in the most northern part of the strip near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92
World News // 1 day ago
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The former prime minister of India, Manmohan Singh, has died at the age of 92. He was the country's first Sikh prime minister and credited with launching economic reforms that led to India's emergence as a global leader.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Oldest Pearl Harbor, USS Utah survivor Warren 'Red' Upton dies at age 105
Oldest Pearl Harbor, USS Utah survivor Warren 'Red' Upton dies at age 105
Wall Street rally hits year-end snag as Dow drops by nearly 500 points
Wall Street rally hits year-end snag as Dow drops by nearly 500 points
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement