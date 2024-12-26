Trending
World News
Dec. 26, 2024 / 2:09 PM

Palestinian TV news channel accuses Israel of killing 5 of its journalists

By Clyde Hughes
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinian journalists killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Thursday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Palestinian television channel said an Israeli air strike killed five of its journalists in the central region of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, but the Israel Defense Forces said it targeted Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists.

Al Quds Today said one of its vans, marked "Press," was attacked outside al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, one of the few operating hospitals left in Gaza. The news organization said a wife of one of the journalists was giving birth at the hospital when the attacked took place.

The IDF called it an attack on operatives of the Islamic Jihad and officials said steps had been taken to avoid harming civilians. Israel military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said that reports that the IDF targeted journalists was a "fake claim."

Al Quds Today identified its staffers as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, Ayman Al-Jadi and Mohammed Al-Lada'a.

The IDF said that it does not target journalists but considers anyone who is a member of an "organized armed group" that is participating in hostilities as lawful targets. Al Quds said its managing editor Wael Abu-Fanounah was killed last January in an Israel attack.

IDF said Abu-Fabounah was a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and ignored mentioning his connection with the television channel.

The Israeli military in October accused some members of the international news organization Al Jazeera of being fighters for Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Al Jazeera has pushed back against the allegation.

All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
World News // 1 hour ago
All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- All four of Moscow's airports including another about 100 miles southwest of the Russian capital were temporarily shut down for undisclosed security concerns, authorities said.
Acting South Korea president faces impeachment motion
World News // 5 hours ago
Acting South Korea president faces impeachment motion
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's opposition Democratic Party submitted an impeachment motion against embattled acting President Han Duck-soo on Thursday in the latest challenge to the country's leadership structure.
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
World News // 6 hours ago
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- An ambush in Syria by suspected loyalists to deposed President Bashar al-Assad killed as many as 20 members of Syria's new security force in the west of the country Thursday, officials said.
Fugitive former Suriname dictator and president Desi Bouterse dead at 79
World News // 19 hours ago
Fugitive former Suriname dictator and president Desi Bouterse dead at 79
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Desi Bouterse, a former dictator and later president of Suriname who was convicted of murder and drug trafficking, died on Tuesday at age 79.
Deadly Pakistani military airstrikes target Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan
World News // 21 hours ago
Deadly Pakistani military airstrikes target Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Pakistani military conducted air raids potentially killed dozens while targeting alleged Pakistani Taliban militants in the rural Paktika Province of Afghanistan Tuesday night.
In Christmas Day speech, King Charles says all suffer in life 'be it mental or physical'
World News // 22 hours ago
In Christmas Day speech, King Charles says all suffer in life 'be it mental or physical'
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III gave his third Christmas Day speech Wednesday since taking the throne from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
At least 21 dead since Monday amid political unrest in Mozambique
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 21 dead since Monday amid political unrest in Mozambique
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- At least 21 people have died since Monday due to political unrest in Mozambique as a political opposition leader vows to become president after losing in questionable elections.
Pope Francis calls for 'lasting peace' on Christmas, ushers in Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of 'Hope'
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis calls for 'lasting peace' on Christmas, ushers in Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of 'Hope'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The pope inaugurated the Catholic Church's historic 2025 Jubilee of "Hope" at the Vatican on Christmas Eve in traditional ceremonies before addressing thousands of Catholic faithful the next day.
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
World News // 1 day ago
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Nearly half a million households were left without power on Christmas Day in frigid weather after further missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine's damaged power grid, according to multiple reports.
Three killed in shooting at reopening of Haiti's largest hospital
World News // 1 day ago
Three killed in shooting at reopening of Haiti's largest hospital
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Armed men opened fire a briefing to announce the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital, killing two journalists and a police officer.
