Palestinian TV news channel accuses Israel of killing 5 of its journalists

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Palestinian television channel said an Israeli air strike killed five of its journalists in the central region of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, but the Israel Defense Forces said it targeted Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists.
Al Quds Today said one of its vans, marked "Press," was attacked outside al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, one of the few operating hospitals left in Gaza. The news organization said a wife of one of the journalists was giving birth at the hospital when the attacked took place.