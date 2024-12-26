Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2024 / 6:54 PM

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92

By Mark Moran
Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister, poses for a group photo with the heads of delegations attending the Nuclear Security Summit in 2010 in Washington, D.C. Singh died Thursday at the age of 92. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI
1 of 3 | Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister, poses for a group photo with the heads of delegations attending the Nuclear Security Summit in 2010 in Washington, D.C. Singh died Thursday at the age of 92. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India who is largely credited with launching economic reforms that led to his nation's emergence as a global leader, has died at the age of 92.

Singh's death was attributed to "age-related medical conditions," a hospital statement said. He had been admitted early Thursday as his health had deteriorated.

Advertisement

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a weeklong period of national mourning and that a state funeral would be held. Former leaders and officials are arriving at Singh's residence to pay tribute.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders," Modi said.

Related

He also was the country's first Sikh prime minister and was often referred to as India's "reluctant prime minister." He was shy and preferred to remain quiet and behind the scenes of the world's largest democracy. But Sonia Gandhi, the leader of India's Congress in 2009, called on Singh to take the prime minister's post.

He was India's first non-Hindu prime minister, and he served two full terms, a rarity in the country known for its tumultuous politics. Singh once described politics as "the art of the possible," and declared that "history will be kinder to me than the media" when reflecting on his time as prime minister.

Advertisement

He ushered in economic changes in India that departed from the country's Soviet-style economic planning model, presaging a huge shift in the country's growing political muscle.

"No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come," Singh once said, quoting Victor Hugo. "The emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea," he added.

The Bhartiya Janata Party's Modi took office following Singh's resignation as prime minister in 2014.

Latest Headlines

Investigators want to know: Did Russian air defenses down Azerbaijan Airlines jet?
World News // 3 hours ago
Investigators want to know: Did Russian air defenses down Azerbaijan Airlines jet?
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Increasing analysis suggests Russian air defenses might have downed Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, which crashed in a ball of fire near Aktau,Kazakhstan on Wednesday morning, killing 38 of 67 passengers and crew.
Palestinian TV news channel accuses Israel of killing 5 of its journalists
World News // 4 hours ago
Palestinian TV news channel accuses Israel of killing 5 of its journalists
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Palestinian television channel said an Israeli strike killed five of its journalists in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, but the Israel Defense Forces said it targeted Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists.
All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
World News // 6 hours ago
All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- All four of Moscow's airports including another about 100 miles southwest of the Russian capital were temporarily shut down for undisclosed security concerns, authorities said.
Acting South Korea president faces impeachment motion
World News // 9 hours ago
Acting South Korea president faces impeachment motion
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's opposition Democratic Party submitted an impeachment motion against embattled acting President Han Duck-soo on Thursday in the latest challenge to the country's leadership structure.
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
World News // 10 hours ago
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- An ambush in Syria by suspected loyalists to deposed President Bashar al-Assad killed as many as 20 members of Syria's new security force in the west of the country Thursday, officials said.
Fugitive former Suriname dictator and president Desi Bouterse dead at 79
World News // 1 day ago
Fugitive former Suriname dictator and president Desi Bouterse dead at 79
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Desi Bouterse, a former dictator and later president of Suriname who was convicted of murder and drug trafficking, died on Tuesday at age 79.
Deadly Pakistani military airstrikes target Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly Pakistani military airstrikes target Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Pakistani military conducted air raids potentially killed dozens while targeting alleged Pakistani Taliban militants in the rural Paktika Province of Afghanistan Tuesday night.
In Christmas Day speech, King Charles says all suffer in life 'be it mental or physical'
World News // 1 day ago
In Christmas Day speech, King Charles says all suffer in life 'be it mental or physical'
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III gave his third Christmas Day speech Wednesday since taking the throne from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
At least 21 dead since Monday amid political unrest in Mozambique
World News // 1 day ago
At least 21 dead since Monday amid political unrest in Mozambique
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- At least 21 people have died since Monday due to political unrest in Mozambique as a political opposition leader vows to become president after losing in questionable elections.
Pope Francis calls for 'lasting peace' on Christmas, ushers in Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of 'Hope'
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis calls for 'lasting peace' on Christmas, ushers in Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of 'Hope'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The pope inaugurated the Catholic Church's historic 2025 Jubilee of "Hope" at the Vatican on Christmas Eve in traditional ceremonies before addressing thousands of Catholic faithful the next day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
Acting South Korea president faces impeachment motion
Acting South Korea president faces impeachment motion
All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
Fugitive former Suriname dictator and president Desi Bouterse dead at 79
Fugitive former Suriname dictator and president Desi Bouterse dead at 79
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement