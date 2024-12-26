Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92

1 of 3 | Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister, poses for a group photo with the heads of delegations attending the Nuclear Security Summit in 2010 in Washington, D.C. Singh died Thursday at the age of 92. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India who is largely credited with launching economic reforms that led to his nation's emergence as a global leader, has died at the age of 92. Singh's death was attributed to "age-related medical conditions," a hospital statement said. He had been admitted early Thursday as his health had deteriorated.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a weeklong period of national mourning and that a state funeral would be held. Former leaders and officials are arriving at Singh's residence to pay tribute.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders," Modi said.

He also was the country's first Sikh prime minister and was often referred to as India's "reluctant prime minister." He was shy and preferred to remain quiet and behind the scenes of the world's largest democracy. But Sonia Gandhi, the leader of India's Congress in 2009, called on Singh to take the prime minister's post.

He was India's first non-Hindu prime minister, and he served two full terms, a rarity in the country known for its tumultuous politics. Singh once described politics as "the art of the possible," and declared that "history will be kinder to me than the media" when reflecting on his time as prime minister.

He ushered in economic changes in India that departed from the country's Soviet-style economic planning model, presaging a huge shift in the country's growing political muscle.

"No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come," Singh once said, quoting Victor Hugo. "The emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea," he added.

The Bhartiya Janata Party's Modi took office following Singh's resignation as prime minister in 2014.