At least 21 dead since Monday amid political unrest in Mozambique

1 of 3 | A man walks next to a burning barricade during a protest after the Constitutional Council proclaimed Daniel Chapo as the winner of the presidential election with 65.17% of the votes, in Maputo, Mozambique, on Monday, which triggered protests resulting in at least 21 deaths. Photo by Paulo Juliao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- At least 21 people have died since Monday due to political unrest in Mozambique as a political opposition leader vows to become president after losing in questionable elections. Violent encounters between police and protesters led to deaths and more than 70 arrests since Monday, when the Mozambique Constitutional Council affirmed the contested Oct. 9 election results, The New York Times reported.

Vanancio Mondlane is the leader of the opposition to the status quo Frelimo Party, which has maintained political control of Mozambique for 49 years and prevailed in the recent elections.

The Mozambican Constitutional Council on Monday declared the Frelimo Party candidate Daniel Chapo the winner of the elections, which triggered protests by Mondlane's supporters.

The council officially recognized Chapo as the winner with 65.2% of the vote to Mondlane's 24%, but Mondlane and his supporters say the election was rigged.

The council earlier said Chapo won 71% of the vote to Mondlane's 20%.

Mondlane challenged the result, which led to Monday's official declaration by the Constitutional Council after two months of unrest.

Mondlane has said he will install himself as president on Jan. 15 despite officially losing the Oct. 9 elections.

Mondlane has sought exile in an unknown location and on Tuesday used a Facebook live broadcast to reject the council's finding and tell his supporters he we will make himself the president on Jan. 15, which is the date Chapo is scheduled to be sworn into office.

He also urged his supporters to reject violence.

"We are with the people," Mondlane said. "We do not advocate any form of violence."

Current President Filipe Nyusi is leaving office after serving two terms as Mozambique's president.

Mondlane's supporters have engaged in political protests that have resulted in more than 100 deaths throughout Mozambique since the Oct. 9 election result initially was announced.

Rights groups say Mozambique's security forces are responsible for many of the deaths, but police commander Bernadino Rafael said his men only have defended themselves when attacked by protesters.

U.S. officials say Mondlane and his supporters have a legitimate concern over the announced election results.

"Civil society organizations, political parties, the media, and international observers, including those from the United States, cited significant irregularities in the tabulation process, as well as concern about the lack of transparency throughout the election period," U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday in a press release.

"The United States calls on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and engage in meaningful collaboration to restore peace and foster unity," Miller said.

"Those responsible for violations of human rights, including the killing of protesters and party officials and excessive use of force by security forces, must be held accountable," Miller added.

He said Mozambicans "deserve elections that are free of violence and that reflect the will of the people."

Mozambique is located between South Africa and Tanzania along Africa's southeastern coast.