Advertisement
World News
Dec. 25, 2024 / 2:41 PM

At least 21 dead since Monday amid political unrest in Mozambique

By Mike Heuer
A man walks next to a burning barricade during a protest after the Constitutional Council proclaimed Daniel Chapo as the winner of the presidential election with 65.17% of the votes, in Maputo, Mozambique, on Monday, which triggered protests resulting in at least 21 deaths. Photo by Paulo Juliao/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | A man walks next to a burning barricade during a protest after the Constitutional Council proclaimed Daniel Chapo as the winner of the presidential election with 65.17% of the votes, in Maputo, Mozambique, on Monday, which triggered protests resulting in at least 21 deaths. Photo by Paulo Juliao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- At least 21 people have died since Monday due to political unrest in Mozambique as a political opposition leader vows to become president after losing in questionable elections.

Violent encounters between police and protesters led to deaths and more than 70 arrests since Monday, when the Mozambique Constitutional Council affirmed the contested Oct. 9 election results, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement

Vanancio Mondlane is the leader of the opposition to the status quo Frelimo Party, which has maintained political control of Mozambique for 49 years and prevailed in the recent elections.

The Mozambican Constitutional Council on Monday declared the Frelimo Party candidate Daniel Chapo the winner of the elections, which triggered protests by Mondlane's supporters.

Related

The council officially recognized Chapo as the winner with 65.2% of the vote to Mondlane's 24%, but Mondlane and his supporters say the election was rigged.

The council earlier said Chapo won 71% of the vote to Mondlane's 20%.

Mondlane challenged the result, which led to Monday's official declaration by the Constitutional Council after two months of unrest.

Mondlane has said he will install himself as president on Jan. 15 despite officially losing the Oct. 9 elections.

Advertisement

Mondlane has sought exile in an unknown location and on Tuesday used a Facebook live broadcast to reject the council's finding and tell his supporters he we will make himself the president on Jan. 15, which is the date Chapo is scheduled to be sworn into office.

He also urged his supporters to reject violence.

"We are with the people," Mondlane said. "We do not advocate any form of violence."

Current President Filipe Nyusi is leaving office after serving two terms as Mozambique's president.

Mondlane's supporters have engaged in political protests that have resulted in more than 100 deaths throughout Mozambique since the Oct. 9 election result initially was announced.

Rights groups say Mozambique's security forces are responsible for many of the deaths, but police commander Bernadino Rafael said his men only have defended themselves when attacked by protesters.

U.S. officials say Mondlane and his supporters have a legitimate concern over the announced election results.

"Civil society organizations, political parties, the media, and international observers, including those from the United States, cited significant irregularities in the tabulation process, as well as concern about the lack of transparency throughout the election period," U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday in a press release.

Advertisement

"The United States calls on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and engage in meaningful collaboration to restore peace and foster unity," Miller said.

"Those responsible for violations of human rights, including the killing of protesters and party officials and excessive use of force by security forces, must be held accountable," Miller added.

He said Mozambicans "deserve elections that are free of violence and that reflect the will of the people."

Mozambique is located between South Africa and Tanzania along Africa's southeastern coast.

Latest Headlines

In Christmas Day speech, King Charles says all suffer in life 'be it mental or physical'
World News // 1 minute ago
In Christmas Day speech, King Charles says all suffer in life 'be it mental or physical'
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III gave his third Christmas Day speech Wednesday since taking the throne from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Pope Francis calls for 'lasting peace' on Christmas, ushers in Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of 'Hope'
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for 'lasting peace' on Christmas, ushers in Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of 'Hope'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The pope inaugurated the Catholic Church's historic 2025 Jubilee of "Hope" at the Vatican on Christmas Eve in traditional ceremonies before addressing thousands of Catholic faithful the next day.
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
World News // 2 hours ago
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Nearly half a million households were left without power on Christmas Day in frigid weather after further missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine's damaged power grid, according to multiple reports.
Three killed in shooting at reopening of Haiti's largest hospital
World News // 3 hours ago
Three killed in shooting at reopening of Haiti's largest hospital
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Armed men opened fire a briefing to announce the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital, killing two journalists and a police officer.
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
World News // 4 hours ago
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg renounced the throne in a surprise abdication on Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
World News // 5 hours ago
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger flight from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed in Kazakhstan while attempting to make an emergency landing, with dozens feared dead.
Assad's fall paves the way for "normal ties" between Lebanon, new Syria
World News // 1 day ago
Assad's fall paves the way for "normal ties" between Lebanon, new Syria
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Syrian President Bashar Assad's ouster has ended Iran's 40-year dominance and quest for hegemony in the region, further weakened his allies in Lebanon and created a new opportunity for establishing normal relations.
Former Oct. 7 Hamas hostage Hanna Katzir, 78, dies
World News // 1 day ago
Former Oct. 7 Hamas hostage Hanna Katzir, 78, dies
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Israeli hostage released by Hamas is now the first to die since granted freedom by the terror group after its Oct. 7 attack, her family confirmed Tuesday.
Syria's minority Christians protest in Damascus after Christmas tree set afire
World News // 1 day ago
Syria's minority Christians protest in Damascus after Christmas tree set afire
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Protests in Christian neighborhoods of Syria's capital city erupted after a Christmas tree was set ablaze weeks after the downfall of the nation's longtime dictatorship, according to multiple reports.
North Korean hackers behind $308M Bitcoin theft in Japan in May, authorities say
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean hackers behind $308M Bitcoin theft in Japan in May, authorities say
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Japan's National Police Agency said on Tuesday that the hacker group TraderTraitor, which is based in North Korea, is likely responsible for a May hack that allowed $308 million in Bitcoin to be taken from a Japanese cry
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FedEx contract driver charged for alleged package dumping in Florida woods
FedEx contract driver charged for alleged package dumping in Florida woods
FDA raises Costco egg recall alert to higher level over salmonella concerns
FDA raises Costco egg recall alert to higher level over salmonella concerns
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement