Pope Francis calls for 'lasting peace' on Christmas, ushers in Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of 'Hope'

1 of 8 | Pope Francis delivers Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican on Wednesday. Urbi et Orbi means "for the city and for the world" and is addressed not only to the City of Rome but the entire Catholic world. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The pope inaugurated the Catholic Church's historic 2025 Jubilee of "Hope" at the Vatican on Christmas Eve in traditional ceremonies before addressing thousands of Catholic faithful the next day. "I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly to the dear community in Gaza," Pope Francis said Wednesday on Christmas Day as he called for "lasting peace" in the world. "May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war." Advertisement

Francis, who recently celebrated his 88th birthday, commenced Christmas Mass festivities at the opening of the sealed "Holy Door" of St. Peter's Basilica at the papal enclave in Italy celebrating jubilees since the year 1300 known as a time of special pilgrimage, conversion and renewed faith.

Advertisement

The pope chose "Pilgrims of Hope" as this Holy Year's theme to end Jan. 6, 2026.

"There is much desolation in the world right now," he said Tuesday as he referenced persistent war in Russia and alleged genocidal atrocities by Israel in Gaza. "Think of the wars, of the children gunned down, of the bombs falling on schools and hospitals," he added.

Some of the highlighted jubilee events will be the canonization of Carlos Acutis, a tech expert who was dubbed the first digital-age saint of a millennial age, later in April.

He says hope is not indifferent but requires courage. It means being unafraid to "speak out against evil and the injustices perpetrated at the expense of the poor."

The church celebrates holy years every 25 years and the practice of opening and closing the Holy Door at the start and end of Holy Years began some 500 years ago.

Some 3,000 pilgrims bought and inscribed their names on bricks that were used to close up the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica at the end of 1984's Holy Year of Redemption April 22.

The opening of the bronze door is the symbolic beginning of 13 months of religious activities expected to draw tens of millions to Rome. Its last open was by then-Pope John Paul II in 2000. Francis, meanwhile, first opened the Holy Door in 2015 for his 2016 Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy.

Advertisement

This year the pontiff presided over an Easter vigil on a Saturday in March at St. Peter's Basilica after then-87-year-old Francis cancelled a Good Friday appearance at the last minute due to persistent health reasons.

On Tuesday, roughly 25,000 visitors sat in St. Peter's Square eyeing the pope's liturgy on video screens as 6,000 others were inside with Francis, according to the Vatican press office.

This holy year he called on followers to "spiritual renewal and commits us to the transformation of our world, so that this year may truly become a time of jubilation: a jubilee for our mother Earth, disfigured by profiteering; a time of jubilee for the poorer countries burdened beneath unfair debts; a time of jubilee for all those who are in bondage to forms of slavery old and new."

For the first time in church history, Pope St. John Paul II ruled during the 1983 holy year that Catholics around the world can receive the same forgiveness of sins simply by attending similar services or praying with a visiting priest in their own home parishes.

Dozens of priests were on hand to distribute Communion during the mass to outside participants.

Among the first pilgrims to greet the holy father at the storied door were 10 children who placed flowers at a figurine of Jesus resting in front of the main alter of the basilica.

Advertisement

"Hope calls us to become pilgrims in search of truth, dreamers who never tire, women and men open to being challenged by God's dream, which is the dream of a new world where peace and justice reign," the leader of the Catholic Church stated Tuesday.