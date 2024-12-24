Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 24, 2024 / 12:06 PM

5 men sentenced in Amsterdam for roles in violent attacks after soccer match with Israeli team

By Chris Benson
At least 5 people were hospitalized and more than 20 injured on the night that saw more than 60 arrests in what Dutch authorities described as "unacceptable" anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans following a Europa League match in Amsterdam. 10 of the arrested were Israeli nationals and most either received fines or had a case dismissed. Photo Provided by Jeroen Jumelet/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | At least 5 people were hospitalized and more than 20 injured on the night that saw more than 60 arrests in what Dutch authorities described as "unacceptable" anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans following a Europa League match in Amsterdam. 10 of the arrested were Israeli nationals and most either received fines or had a case dismissed. Photo Provided by Jeroen Jumelet/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Dutch court on Tuesday found five people guilty on a series of charges stemming violent clash after a match between an Israeli and Dutch soccer team in November.

The court in the Netherlands sentenced five men for their role in violent activities that took place after a soccer game in Amsterdam between the native Ajax team and the visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruijff Arena during a Thursday night on Nov. 7, which sparked international condemnation.

Advertisement

Three were found guilty of committing violence and the other two guilty of aiding and abetting violence. One of the defendants also was found guilty of making an offensive remark against Jewish people.

At least five people were hospitalized and more than 20 injured on the night that saw more than 60 arrests in what Dutch authorities described as "unacceptable" anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans following a UEFA Europa League match in Amsterdam. Of the arrested, 10 were Israeli nationals and most either received fines or had a case dismissed.

Advertisement

Hundreds of Israeli Maccabi supporters were "ambushed and brutally attacked," the Israel Foreign Ministry previously claimed. "Mobs chanted anti-Israel slogans and proudly shared videos of their violent acts on social media -- kicking, beating, even running over Israeli citizens," the ministry stated.

The five unidentified men Tuesday represented the first to be tried and sentenced in connection with the riots.

About 45 people were issued fines for minor offenses, however, more arrests could follow with 100 others still under investigation.

Officials said roughly 800 police officers were deployed to the streets in reinforcements from across the small west European nation.

It was reported the chief prosecutor did not charge the men for terrorist acts because the court believed it was not their intent to instill fear but operated from a place of "anger, frustration and sadness" over Israel's alleged war crimes in Gaza.

A demonstration was planned at the Johan Cruijff Arena but was banned and deemed a security risk by the municipality.

Footage circulated online appeared to show Maccabi Tel Aviv fans shouting racist chants about Arabs and Palestinians and tearing a Palestinian flag from a building.

A WhatsApp group called "Community Center II" with around 900 members was used to communicate information about "those Jews" and where they could be found. Two 26-year-olds were individually sentenced to prison one for a month and the other for 10 weeks after being found guilty of aiding and abetting the riots via the app. One called for violence saying he would not get the same chance.

Advertisement

A number of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans had been involved in past racist incidents in Israel including verbally abusing Palestinian and Arab players in the side, trying to get the owners to fire them, and for attacking demonstrators opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the BBC reported.

The violence stemmed from "a toxic combination of anti-semitism, hooliganism, and anger about the conflicts in Palestine and Israel, and other countries in the Middle East," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema wrote in a 12-page letter days after the riots.

According to the court, a 32-year-old will spend six months in prison for allegedly committing multiple acts of violence including beating several victims already on the ground and fly-kicking another person into a moving tram.

Meanwhile, after attacking Maccabi soccer team supporters with a group of other men, a 24-year-old was slapped with a one-month prison term for also kicking a person a number of times while they were on the ground and for stealing a scarf.

And a 19-year-old got 100 hours of community service under juvenile law. He took part in violent WhatsApp chats and allegedly carried out violent acts before the game, and was found to of likewise been violent with a police officer during pre-gram demonstrations, according to officials.

Advertisement

"We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again," King Willem-Alexander told Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a phone call the day after the riot. He said it was reminiscent of "dark and grim times for the Jewish people."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday more than 3,000 troops from North Korea have been killed so far fighting next to Russian forces.
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
World News // 20 hours ago
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lebanon's leader on Monday toured parts of his country amid large Israeli gains of Hezbollah weapons. Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for Israel's military to exit the region after a recent cease-fire agreement.
U.S. opens probe of China's 'anti-competitive' drive to monopolize global computer chip market
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. opens probe of China's 'anti-competitive' drive to monopolize global computer chip market
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The United States announced a probe looking at China's use of "extensive anti-competitive and non-market means" to dominate the global market for legacy "workhorse" semiconductors and its impact on the U.S. economy.
Honda, Nissan in talks on a mega-merger to form world's third-largest automaker
World News // 1 day ago
Honda, Nissan in talks on a mega-merger to form world's third-largest automaker
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Japan's Honda and Nissan said Monday they had embarked on formal merger talks that would create the third-largest car manufacturer globally with sales of as much as $191.4 billion and more than $19 billion profit.
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
World News // 1 day ago
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Ten members of a family are dead following a small plane crash near the city of Gramado in southern Brazil on Sunday, authorities said.
Doctors Without Borders condemns 'apocalyptic' conditions in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Doctors Without Borders condemns 'apocalyptic' conditions in Gaza
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, has released a report condemning the "apocalyptic" conditions in Gaza caused by Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.
Pope Francis warns against gossip, praises family and humility
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis warns against gossip, praises family and humility
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Gossip causes destruction while family life and humble service strengthens relationships and brings people closer to Christ, Pope Francis told visitors on Saturday.
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
World News // 2 days ago
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Activity at three airports was restricted Saturday after eight Ukrainian drones struck deep inside Russia in the city of Kazan, the Russian authorities said.
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
World News // 2 days ago
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A missile launched by Yemen-based Houthis struck Tel Aviv-Jaffa and caused minor injuries to 16 after Israeli countermeasures failed to intercept the missile early Saturday morning.
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
World News // 3 days ago
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll rose to five with 200 injured, including a 9-year-old, and could rise higher from Friday's evening's Christmas market car attack in Magdeburg, Germany.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
House Ethics report finds Gaetz paid for sex, engaged in sexual activity with 17-year-old
House Ethics report finds Gaetz paid for sex, engaged in sexual activity with 17-year-old
Bill Clinton hospitalized after experiencing fever
Bill Clinton hospitalized after experiencing fever
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement