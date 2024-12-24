Advertisement
World News
Dec. 24, 2024 / 1:54 PM

North Korean hackers behind $308M Bitcoin theft in Japan in May, authorities say

By Clyde Hughes
A representation of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency coin symbol is seen in an illustration photo taken in New York City on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Japanese authorities said North Korean hackers stole $308 million in Bitcoin from a Japanese exchange in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A representation of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency coin symbol is seen in an illustration photo taken in New York City on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Japanese authorities said North Korean hackers stole $308 million in Bitcoin from a Japanese exchange in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Japan's National Police Agency said on Tuesday that the hacker group TraderTraitor, which is based in North Korea, is likely responsible for a May hack that allowed $308 million in Bitcoin to be taken from a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange.

The leak from DMM Bitcoin was caused by a computer virus planted on an employee at a company that made deposits and withdrawals of DMM Bitcoin virtual currency. The virus got into the system through a phony job recruitment note sent through LinkedIn, police said.

Advertisement

The malicious Python virus was sent to the employee at Ginco, gaining access to its system when they opened it, allowing the hacker group to gain access to the company's unencrypted communications.

Authorities said from there, hackers were able to eventually access and steal DMM Bitcoin customer deposits, which were all moved to TraderTraitor's wallet. The NPA was able to track down the digital trail with the help of the FBI and U.S. Defense Department's Cyber Crime Center.

TraderTraitor is believed to be a division of the Lazarus Group, a hacking group thought to be an arm of the North Korean government.

Advertisement

The theft, which included $4,502.9 Bitcoin is forcing the exchange to close its doors. Since May, the exchange had limped along, operating with only limited services. When it shuts down in March, it will transfer its accounts and access to the platform SBI VC Trader.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Syria's minority Christians protest in Damascus after Christmas tree set afire
World News // 53 minutes ago
Syria's minority Christians protest in Damascus after Christmas tree set afire
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Protests in Christian neighborhoods of Syria's capital city erupted after a Christmas tree was set ablaze weeks after the downfall of the nation's longtime dictatorship, according to multiple reports.
5 men sentenced in Amsterdam for roles in violent attacks after soccer match with Israeli team
World News // 3 hours ago
5 men sentenced in Amsterdam for roles in violent attacks after soccer match with Israeli team
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Dutch court on Tuesday found five people guilty on a series of charges stemming violent clash after a match between an Israeli and Dutch soccer team in November.
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday more than 3,000 troops from North Korea have been killed so far fighting next to Russian forces.
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
World News // 23 hours ago
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lebanon's leader on Monday toured parts of his country amid large Israeli gains of Hezbollah weapons. Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for Israel's military to exit the region after a recent cease-fire agreement.
U.S. opens probe of China's 'anti-competitive' drive to monopolize global computer chip market
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. opens probe of China's 'anti-competitive' drive to monopolize global computer chip market
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The United States announced a probe looking at China's use of "extensive anti-competitive and non-market means" to dominate the global market for legacy "workhorse" semiconductors and its impact on the U.S. economy.
Honda, Nissan in talks on a mega-merger to form world's third-largest automaker
World News // 1 day ago
Honda, Nissan in talks on a mega-merger to form world's third-largest automaker
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Japan's Honda and Nissan said Monday they had embarked on formal merger talks that would create the third-largest car manufacturer globally with sales of as much as $191.4 billion and more than $19 billion profit.
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
World News // 1 day ago
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Ten members of a family are dead following a small plane crash near the city of Gramado in southern Brazil on Sunday, authorities said.
Doctors Without Borders condemns 'apocalyptic' conditions in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
Doctors Without Borders condemns 'apocalyptic' conditions in Gaza
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, has released a report condemning the "apocalyptic" conditions in Gaza caused by Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.
Pope Francis warns against gossip, praises family and humility
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis warns against gossip, praises family and humility
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Gossip causes destruction while family life and humble service strengthens relationships and brings people closer to Christ, Pope Francis told visitors on Saturday.
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
World News // 2 days ago
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Activity at three airports was restricted Saturday after eight Ukrainian drones struck deep inside Russia in the city of Kazan, the Russian authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
Donald Trump's threats and lawfare impose chilling effect on press
Donald Trump's threats and lawfare impose chilling effect on press
Greek shipping companies plead guilty to polluting ocean near U.S. ports
Greek shipping companies plead guilty to polluting ocean near U.S. ports
Bill Clinton hospitalized after experiencing fever
Bill Clinton hospitalized after experiencing fever
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement