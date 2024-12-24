Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Japan's National Police Agency said on Tuesday that the hacker group TraderTraitor, which is based in North Korea, is likely responsible for a May hack that allowed $308 million in Bitcoin to be taken from a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange.
The leak from DMM Bitcoin was caused by a computer virus planted on an employee at a company that made deposits and withdrawals of DMM Bitcoin virtual currency. The virus got into the system through a phony job recruitment note sent through LinkedIn, police said.