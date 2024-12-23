Trending
World News
Dec. 23, 2024

As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exits southern region

By Chris Benson
An Israeli soldier looks at some of the hundreds of light arms, assault rifles and RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenades) seized from the Hezbollah forces that were put on display Monday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 8 | An Israeli soldier looks at some of the hundreds of light arms, assault rifles and RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenades) seized from the Hezbollah forces that were put on display Monday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lebanon's leader on Monday toured southern parts of his country amid large Israeli gains of Hezbollah weapons. Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for Israel's military to exit the region after a recent cease-fire agreement.

Mikati toured the eastern sector in the southern part of the country with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to inspect army units and the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon in the town of Khiam, which has been destroyed after recent military campaigns.

Mikati announced Lebanon "will definitely" have a reconstruction plan in place for its war-torn parts and said the country will seek help from the World Bank, European Union and other Arab countries to establish a "trust fund" for the effort.

Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants are expected to withdraw from the region under the month-old ceasefire agreement that calls for Lebanese troops to deploy in southern Lebanon with Israeli and Hezbollah forces to leave.

The IDF in recent days and weeks seized some 86,000 pieces of weaponry in south Lebanon during military operations as part of its broader goal to secure relative calm in northern Israel by siphoning off weapons from the terror syndicate Hezbollah, according to reports.

Israeli troops marched in at the end of September in its offensive to push back Hezbollah from the border.

On Monday, Mikati, 69, praised the UNIFIL's role after meeting with U.N. force commanders and underscored the need for IDF troops to withdraw out of Lebanon so its own military can carry out its mission.

Mikati has lead the Middle Eastern country north of Israel off-and-on since 2005.

Officials say the Israeli army previously located warehouses which contained scores of rockets, mortars, explosives and anti-tank missiles the IDF then confiscated. They added some of the uncovered rocket launchers were used to launch attacks at Israeli settlements in the Galilee panhandle region.

On Sunday, it was likewise announced that Israel military forces uncovered and destroyed a massive underground complex in southern Lebanon. Israeli authorities said the complex was used by Hezbollah and contained a trove of weapons, such as anti-tank missiles, explosives, as well as computers, communication devices and electrical systems.

Military forces also located a firing position aimed at Israeli settlements to its north with additional weapons, Israeli authorities said.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued its military exercises in the plagued Gaza Strip, too. Medics in Gaza said Monday that Israeli airstrikes killed at least 20 people overnight, Voice of America reported.

Current figures indicate more than the 45,200 people have so far been killed in Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, according to the Gaza-run health ministry. However, it does not differentiate between civilians and Hamas fighters in its count.

Tom Fletcher, the U.N.'s humanitarian chief, added how Israel continues to strike in densely populated areas, "including on areas where Israeli forces have ordered people to move, causing destruction, displacement and death," he said.

U.S. opens probe of China's 'anti-competitive' drive to monopolize global computer chip market
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. opens probe of China's 'anti-competitive' drive to monopolize global computer chip market
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The United States announced a probe looking at China's use of "extensive anti-competitive and non-market means" to dominate the global market for legacy "workhorse" semiconductors and its impact on the U.S. economy.
Honda, Nissan in talks on a mega-merger to form world's third-largest automaker
World News // 8 hours ago
Honda, Nissan in talks on a mega-merger to form world's third-largest automaker
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Japan's Honda and Nissan said Monday they had embarked on formal merger talks that would create the third-largest car manufacturer globally with sales of as much as $191.4 billion and more than $19 billion profit.
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
World News // 19 hours ago
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Ten members of a family are dead following a small plane crash near the city of Gramado in southern Brazil on Sunday, authorities said.
Doctors Without Borders condemns 'apocalyptic' conditions in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Doctors Without Borders condemns 'apocalyptic' conditions in Gaza
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, has released a report condemning the "apocalyptic" conditions in Gaza caused by Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.
Pope Francis warns against gossip, praises family and humility
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis warns against gossip, praises family and humility
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Gossip causes destruction while family life and humble service strengthens relationships and brings people closer to Christ, Pope Francis told visitors on Saturday.
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Activity at three airports was restricted Saturday after eight Ukrainian drones struck deep inside Russia in the city of Kazan, the Russian authorities said.
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
World News // 2 days ago
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A missile launched by Yemen-based Houthis struck Tel Aviv-Jaffa and caused minor injuries to 16 after Israeli countermeasures failed to intercept the missile early Saturday morning.
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
World News // 2 days ago
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll rose to five with 200 injured, including a 9-year-old, and could rise higher from Friday's evening's Christmas market car attack in Magdeburg, Germany.
38 dead, 13 injured in Brazil bus-truck crash early morning
World News // 2 days ago
38 dead, 13 injured in Brazil bus-truck crash early morning
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A truck and a passenger bus collision killed 38 and injured 13 others during an early-morning accident Saturday in southeastern Brazil.
At least 2 killed, more injured when car plows into German Christmas market
World News // 3 days ago
At least 2 killed, more injured when car plows into German Christmas market
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least two people are dead and more were were injured Friday after a car plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg, local authorities said.
