Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2024 / 1:20 PM / Updated at 1:21 PM

38 dead, 13 injured in Brazil bus-truck crash early morning

By Mike Heuer

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A truck and a passenger bus collision killed 38 and injured 13 others during an early-morning crash Saturday in southeastern Brazil.

The bus was carrying 45 passengers when it departed Sao Paulo and afterward struck the truck on a highway in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais.

Advertisement

First responders from the Minas Gerais fire department responded to the accident scene and said 38 were killed and 13 injured passengers were taken to hospitals located near Teofilo Otoni, which is about 600 miles northeast of Sao Paulo.

"Our security forces have been working without interruption since dawn and throughout the morning to quickly respond to the incident," Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema said in a translated post on X.

Zema said the accident occurred on highway BR-116 in Teofilo Otoni.

Accident victims were removed from the scene by Saturday afternoon and an investigation is underway to determine its cause.

Some witnesses said the bus blew a tire, which caused it to veer into the path of a truck carrying blocks of granite.

Advertisement

A car carrying three passengers also struck the bus, but all three survived.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Death rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
World News // 2 hours ago
Death rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll rose to five with 200 injured, including a 9-year-old, and could rise higher from Friday's evening's Christmas market car attack in Magdeburg, Germany.
At least 2 killed, more injured when car plows into German Christmas market
World News // 22 hours ago
At least 2 killed, more injured when car plows into German Christmas market
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least two people are dead and more were were injured Friday after a car plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg, local authorities said.
Syrians cautious about Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham monopolizing power, call for civil state
World News // 22 hours ago
Syrians cautious about Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham monopolizing power, call for civil state
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ahmad Sharaa, the head of the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, will have real success by not making the same ousted regime's mistake: monopolizing power, Syrian political and civil rights activists said.
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
World News // 23 hours ago
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. billionaire Elon Musk said Friday said "only" the far-right Alternative for Germany party, currently running second in German polls with around 19% support nationwide, can "save" the country.
Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
World News // 1 day ago
Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Anis Kassissieh, a Christian Arab, made his appearance dressed as Santa Claus in Jerusalem for the 15th consecutive year as he says he hopes to relieve some stress in a land at war.
At least one person killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
At least one person killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and 11 injured in Kyiv early Friday after Russia launched a series of missile attacks across the Ukrainian capital.
WHO declares Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda over
World News // 1 day ago
WHO declares Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda over
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization declared on Friday that the outbreak of the Marburg Virus Disease in Rwanda is over after going 42 days without a new patient.
Malaysia agrees to launch new search for missing MH370 plane
World News // 1 day ago
Malaysia agrees to launch new search for missing MH370 plane
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Malaysian government is authorizing $70 million to begin a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014.
Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson expected to be new U.K. ambassador to U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson expected to be new U.K. ambassador to U.S.
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former British deputy prime minister and European Union Trade Commissioner Lord Peter Mandelson was expected to be named as the new Labor government's ambassador to the United States.
Natural disasters killed thousands around the world, caused billions in damage in 2024
World News // 1 day ago
Natural disasters killed thousands around the world, caused billions in damage in 2024
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Catastrophic weather claimed the lives of hundreds of people in 2024 as increasingly severe natural disasters ripped across the world indiscriminately.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
Syrians cautious about Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham monopolizing power, call for civil state
Syrians cautious about Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham monopolizing power, call for civil state
At I-25 checkpoint, border agents discover 37 migrants hiding in tractor trailer
At I-25 checkpoint, border agents discover 37 migrants hiding in tractor trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement