Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2024 / 8:36 AM

Malaysia agrees to launch new search for missing MH370 plane

By Simon Druker
The Malaysian government is authorizing $70 million to begin a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014. File Photo by Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE
The Malaysian government is authorizing $70 million to begin a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014. File Photo by Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Malaysian government on Friday authorized $70 million to begin a new search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014.

Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke announced that the country's government inked a deal with American robotic technology company Ocean Infinity.

Advertisement

The search for the missing 777-200ER commercial jet will take place "in a new area estimated at 15,000 square kilometers [5,790 miles] in the southern Indian Ocean," Loke told reporters Friday.

Loke added the initial search will last for 18 months.

Related

Terms of the deal have yet to be finalized and the search will not begin until sometime in 2025.

Ocean Infinity will only receive payment if the plane's wreckage is found.

In 2018, Ocean Infinity signed a similar deal that led to a fruitless search that ultimately ended after three months.

Malaysia previously spent $150 million to conduct a two-year search that concluded in 2017.

"I made this commitment during the 10th anniversary of the MH370 remembrance in March 2024. I am sure this is what the next-of-kin have been waiting for. I truly hope that this time around it will turn out positively, and that wreckage can be found to at least provide some answers for the families," Loke told reporters.

Advertisement

Flight MH370 vanished on the way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people aboard.with 239 people aboard. Air traffic controllers lost communication with the plane less than an hour after takeoff. There is a general consensus among experts that the plane traveled off its planned course, although nobody is certain why.

Officially, the cause of the plane's disappearance remains unknown but the search has spawned many theories, including a 2023 Netflix documentary on the subject.

Last year, researchers at the University of South Florida published a report that found barnacles on debris purported to be from the missing airliner could eventually help determine what happened to the plane.

Latest Headlines

At least one person killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv
World News // 16 minutes ago
At least one person killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and 11 injured in Kyiv early Friday after Russia launched a series of missile attacks across the Ukrainian capital.
WHO declares Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda over
World News // 37 minutes ago
WHO declares Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda over
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization declared on Friday that the outbreak of the Marburg Virus Disease in Rwanda is over after going 42 days without a new patient.
Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson expected to be new U.K. ambassador to U.S.
World News // 2 hours ago
Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson expected to be new U.K. ambassador to U.S.
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former British deputy prime minister and European Union Trade Commissioner Lord Peter Mandelson was expected to be named as the new Labor government's ambassador to the United States.
Natural disasters killed hundreds around the world, caused billions in damage in 2024
World News // 3 hours ago
Natural disasters killed hundreds around the world, caused billions in damage in 2024
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Catastrophic weather claimed the lives of hundreds of people in 2024 as increasingly severe natural disasters ripped across the world indiscriminately.
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
World News // 16 hours ago
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Prince Andrew's former ties to a suspected Chinese spy caused him to stay away from Thursday's traditional royal family pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.
Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
World News // 19 hours ago
Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Anis Kassissieh, a Christian Arab, made his appearance dressed as Santa Claus in Jerusalem for the 15th consecutive year as he says he hopes to relieve some stress in a land at war.
European Commission hearing feedback on Apple's compliance with rivals
World News // 20 hours ago
European Commission hearing feedback on Apple's compliance with rivals
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is facing a review on Thursday from the European Commission with questions on how to make its products work better with rivals to comply with the Digital Markets Act.
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a year-end news conference Thursday.
Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
World News // 23 hours ago
Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron visited cyclone devastated Mayotte Thursday. At least 31 people are confirmed dead so far, but officials there believe the death toll will reach hundreds or even thousands.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
World News // 1 day ago
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Palestinians in Gaza are being deliberately starved of water by Israel in what Human Rights Watch said Thursday may amount to "acts of genocide."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement