Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2024 / 9:18 AM

At least one person killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

By Paul Godfrey
A young woman shields her pet dog in downtown Kyiv on Friday amid scenes of destruction after a barrage of Russian missiles launched at the capital killed at least one person and injured 11. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
A young woman shields her pet dog in downtown Kyiv on Friday amid scenes of destruction after a barrage of Russian missiles launched at the capital killed at least one person and injured 11. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and 11 injured in Kyiv early Friday in a barrage of missile fire across the Ukrainian capital.

The city was targeted with five Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles which were all downed by air defenses, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a social media update -- but falling debris inflicted casualties and caused widespread damage in several areas.

Advertisement

The fatality occurred in the southeastern Holosiivskyi district where 10 others were hurt after office blocks, residential buildings, a gas pipe and cars were damaged with fears people could be trapped high up in an office building where the 15th floor had sustained damage.

An 11th person was injured in the downtown Shevchenkivskyi district, according to the State Emergency Service which said at least six people had been hospitalized.

Related

Damage to energy infrastructure left more than 45 hospitals and clinics and schools and kindergartens as well 630 residential buildings in the district without heat.

The 115-year-old stained-glass windows of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Cathedral in the center of Kyiv sustained blast damage.

A missile strike sparked a major blaze in a 160,000-square-foot warehouse near Boryspil International Airport in the southwestern suburbs, but firefighters were able to bring it under control before first light.

Advertisement

Russia's Defense Ministry said the missile strikes were revenge for a Ukrainian strike using Army Tactical Missile Systems against a missile fuel plant in its Rostov region in the south of the country on Wednesday.

Ukraine launched a major attack against strategic oil infrastructure in Rostov province in late August -- but just miles to the east of Russian-controlled parts of Luhansk Oblast -- and using drones, rather than missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's retaliatory actions to Ukrainian strikes deep into its territory would "occur consistently" in line with pledges made by President Vladimir Putin.

"You know that such strikes on Russian territory have been carried out, and you know that the president said that every time there will be a response," the spokesman said.

"You see that the response is delivered, just as the president said," he added, referencing Russia's deployment of more destructive weapons, including its experimental Oreshnik intermediate-range missile in the wake of last month's U.S. reversal of its prohibition on Ukraine using ATACMS to strike deeper into Russian territory.

Russian missiles and 60 drones were also launched against targets in Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv provinces in the north and Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson provinces the south.

Advertisement

The Kherson military administration said Russian forces used the attack as cover for an unsuccessful push to penetrate the Ukrainian defensive line along the Dnipro River.

Latest Headlines

WHO declares Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda over
World News // 43 minutes ago
WHO declares Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda over
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization declared on Friday that the outbreak of the Marburg Virus Disease in Rwanda is over after going 42 days without a new patient.
Malaysia agrees to launch new search for missing MH370 plane
World News // 1 hour ago
Malaysia agrees to launch new search for missing MH370 plane
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Malaysian government is authorizing $70 million to begin a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014.
Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson expected to be new U.K. ambassador to U.S.
World News // 2 hours ago
Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson expected to be new U.K. ambassador to U.S.
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former British deputy prime minister and European Union Trade Commissioner Lord Peter Mandelson was expected to be named as the new Labor government's ambassador to the United States.
Natural disasters killed hundreds around the world, caused billions in damage in 2024
World News // 3 hours ago
Natural disasters killed hundreds around the world, caused billions in damage in 2024
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Catastrophic weather claimed the lives of hundreds of people in 2024 as increasingly severe natural disasters ripped across the world indiscriminately.
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
World News // 16 hours ago
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Prince Andrew's former ties to a suspected Chinese spy caused him to stay away from Thursday's traditional royal family pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.
Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
World News // 19 hours ago
Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Anis Kassissieh, a Christian Arab, made his appearance dressed as Santa Claus in Jerusalem for the 15th consecutive year as he says he hopes to relieve some stress in a land at war.
European Commission hearing feedback on Apple's compliance with rivals
World News // 20 hours ago
European Commission hearing feedback on Apple's compliance with rivals
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is facing a review on Thursday from the European Commission with questions on how to make its products work better with rivals to comply with the Digital Markets Act.
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a year-end news conference Thursday.
Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
World News // 23 hours ago
Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron visited cyclone devastated Mayotte Thursday. At least 31 people are confirmed dead so far, but officials there believe the death toll will reach hundreds or even thousands.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
World News // 1 day ago
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Palestinians in Gaza are being deliberately starved of water by Israel in what Human Rights Watch said Thursday may amount to "acts of genocide."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
Ties to suspected Chinese spy force Prince Andrew to bow out of royal family holiday event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement