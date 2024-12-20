Trending
World News
Dec. 20, 2024 / 8:57 AM

WHO declares Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda over

By Clyde Hughes
The logo of the World Health Organization said on Friday that the Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda is over. File Photo by Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA-EFE
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization declared on Friday that the outbreak of the Marburg Virus Disease in Rwanda is over.

The WHO made the declaration as 42 days had passed since the last patient tested negative for the virus twice.

The Rwandan government said the outbreak, which had been confirmed on Sept. 27, caused 15 deaths while 66 cases were reported. The government said 80% of those affected were healthcare workers treating ill patients.

The WHO and local officials credited a large-scale effort of disease surveillance, testing, infection prevention, and control, contact tracing and public awareness in corralling the disease.

"The robust response by Rwanda shows how committed leadership, concerted efforts by partners, and a strong health system are crucial in addressing public health emergencies, saving and protecting lives as well as safeguarding the health of individuals and communities," Dr. Brian Chirombo, Rwanda's WHO representative said in a statement.

The organization said it will continue to work closely with Rwandan authoritiesto make sure any type of resurgence is met with detection and response to any new cases. Rwanda said it is working with those who have suffered from Marburg Virus Disease to make sure they have overcome any after-effects.

The disease is highly virulent with a fatality rate from 24% to 88%, WHO officials. In Rwanda, health officials said a collective effort made sure the death rate was on the lower end.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Marburg is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever that can cause serious illness and death. Symptoms can be similar to other tropical diseases, making it hard to diagnose.

