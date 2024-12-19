Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 19, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier

By Simon Druker
Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a year-end news conference Thursday. File Photo courtesy of the Kremlin
Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a year-end news conference Thursday. File Photo courtesy of the Kremlin | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a year-end news conference Thursday.

Putin made the comments while also fielding calls from audience members and reporters during the annual address, where he also said he would speak to ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about missing American journalist Austin Tice.

Advertisement

The Russian president was on stage and spoke for more than four hours Thursday, where he was asked what he would have done differently, almost three years after launching an invasion of Ukraine.

"Knowing what's happening now, back in 2022 I would've thought the decision ought to have been taken earlier," Putin said Thursday, in comments translated to English by the BBC.

Related

"We ought to have started getting ready for those developments, and the special military operation, before."

On more than one occasion, Putin blamed the length of the conflict on former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting and not relent.

Putin said he is "ready" for any potential talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, but that the two men have not spoken recently.

Advertisement

"You asked what we can offer, or what I can offer to the newly elected President Trump when we meet," Putin said, responding to a question from NBC News.

"First of all, I don't know when we will meet. Because he hasn't said anything about it. I haven't spoken to him at all in over four years. Of course, I am ready for this at any time, and I will be ready for a meeting if he wants it."

The Russian leader was also asked by NBC News about Tice, the American freelance journalist who went missing in Syria in August of 2012.

This past August, U.S. President Joe Biden called on the Syrian government to release Tice, 12 years after he was kidnapped.

Syria has maintained its government had nothing to do with Tice's disappearance.

Putin on Thursday said he would bring the subject up with al-Assad, who fled Syria earlier this month after the Jihadist rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham took control of the country.

"I have not seen President Assad when he arrived in Moscow," Putin said in response to the NBC News question about Tice.

"But a person went missing 12 years ago, we understand what [the] situation was there back then."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
World News // 1 hour ago
Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron visited cyclone devastated Mayotte Thursday. At least 31 people are confirmed dead so far, but officials there believe the death toll will reach hundreds or even thousands.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
World News // 3 hours ago
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Palestinians in Gaza are being deliberately starved of water by Israel in what Human Rights Watch said Thursday may amount to "acts of genocide."
Gisele Pelicot trial: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison over mass rapes
World News // 4 hours ago
Gisele Pelicot trial: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison over mass rapes
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The ex-husband of a woman in France was handed a 20-year prison sentence on Thursdaay for drugging and raping her and inviting other men to participate.
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
World News // 19 hours ago
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Chinese Communist Party intends to add more nuclear arms to its growing arsenal while expanding its global influence and sovereignty, a Department of Defense report says.
Merck reaches weight-loss drug deal worth up to $2 billion with China-based Hansoh
World News // 21 hours ago
Merck reaches weight-loss drug deal worth up to $2 billion with China-based Hansoh
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Merck announced a weight loss drug deal Wednesday with China-based Hansoh worth up to $2 billion for the pill code-named HS-10535. It includes a $112 million licensing rights payment for global sales outside China.
Honda, Nissan 'considering collaboration' including potential merger
World News // 1 day ago
Honda, Nissan 'considering collaboration' including potential merger
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan said on Wednesday that it is considering a merger that would create one of the world's largest car manufacturers.
Not guilty pleas entered on murder charges for Southport stabbing suspect
World News // 1 day ago
Not guilty pleas entered on murder charges for Southport stabbing suspect
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Stabbing suspect Axel Rudakubana Wednesday pleaded not guilty in Britain's Liverpool Crown Court to killing three children and ten counts of attempted murder. The attacks happened at a Southport dance class.
Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
World News // 1 day ago
Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A British court ruled that authorities can seize more than $2.54 million from embattled Internet influencers Andrew Tate and brother Tristan after they did not pay taxes on $26.7 million in online revenue.
Woman returned to Philippines after 14 years on death row in Indonesia on drug charges
World News // 1 day ago
Woman returned to Philippines after 14 years on death row in Indonesia on drug charges
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Mary Jane Veloso is back in the Philippines after spending 14 years in prison in Indonesia, during which she came within hours of execution after being convicted of heroin smuggling.
U.S. transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysian custody
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysian custody
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Two men held at Guantanamo Bay for 18 years in connection with the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings that killed more than 200 people were repatriated to Malaysia on Wednesday, U.S. authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement