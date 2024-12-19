Gisele Pelicot trial: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison over mass rapes

The ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot was handed a 20-year prison sentence in France on Thursday for drugging and raping her, while also inviting other men to participate over around a decade. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in France Thursday for drugging and raping her and inviting other men to participate. Following the sentencing, Gisele Pelicot told reporters outside the courthouse in the French city of Avignon that she "never regretted" being put through the public trial of her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot and 50 other men. Advertisement

The 20-year sentence given to Dominique Pelicot was the maximum allowable punishment under French law.

The 72-year-old pleaded guilty to drugging and raping his then-wife for around a decade.

Dominique Pelicot would meet strangers on the Internet and invite them to the couple's home to participate in the group rapes.

Lead judge Roger Arata found the other 50 men on trial guilty for their involvement, following a very public trial that captured the attention of the country. The other defendants ranged in age from 26 to 74 and were given sentences ranging between three and 13 years in prison.

Authorities said it is likely more than 70 men were actually complicit in the sessions, but they could not identify all of them.

Gisele Pelicot was greeted by cheers and supporters holding signs of encouragement as she left the courthouse Friday.

Advertisement

"It is with profound emotion that I am here, the trial was a very difficult ordeal," Pelicot told reporters and supporters.

"I'm also thinking of the many victims who are not recognized, whose stories often remain in the shadows. I want you to know that we share the same battle."

Pelicot said she never considered not following through with the public trial.

"When I opened the doors to this trial on 2 September, I wanted society to be able to take part in this debate. I have never regretted that decision. I have confidence in our ability to collectively grasp a future in which everyone, women and men alike, can live in harmony, with mutual respect and understanding."