Palestinian Christian Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, helps with the Christmas tree distribution to local Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem, on Thursday.

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Anis Kassissieh, a Christian Arab, made his appearance as Santa Claus in Jerusalem for the 15th consecutive year as he says he hopes to relieve some stress in a land at war. Kassissieh, 45, opened his Santa House in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 1. He is even certified, graduating from the Charles W. Howard Santa School in Michigan. Advertisement

"People are so stressed, and there are no tourists," Kassissieh, who substitutes a camel for reindeer, told Israel21c News. "It's a hard time, but I need to give my message of hope, love, and peace from the city of Jerusalem, which to me is the heart of the world.

Kassissieh has decorated the ground floor of his home with a sleigh, Santa chair, and a toy workshop decorated with candy canes and chocolate.

He is believed to be the only accredited Santa Claus in Israel.

