Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 19, 2024 / 10:28 AM

Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll

By Doug Cunningham
French President Emmanuel Macron visited cyclone devastated Mayotte Thursday. At least 31 people are confirmed dead so far, but officials there believe the death toll will reach hundreds or even thousands. Soldiers remove fallen trees in the French overseas territory of Mayotte after cyclone Chido hit Saturday. Photo by Etat-Major Des Armee/EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron visited cyclone devastated Mayotte Thursday. At least 31 people are confirmed dead so far, but officials there believe the death toll will reach hundreds or even thousands. Soldiers remove fallen trees in the French overseas territory of Mayotte after cyclone Chido hit Saturday. Photo by Etat-Major Des Armee/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mayotte on Thursday to survey the damage caused by Cyclone Chido.

At least 31 people have been confirmed dead so far, but officials there believe the death toll will reach hundreds or even thousands.

Advertisement

The Indian Ocean archipelago just west of Madagascar off the east African coast is a French territory.

Macron thanked airport officials who have worked to bring in a flow of aid from the French territory La Reunion. He toured the damage by helicopter.

Related

Cyclone Chido is the worst to hit Mayotte in 90 years, causing major infrastructure damage to electric grids and widespread damage to hospitals and neighborhoods.

The territory declared a state of exceptional natural disaster, which can be used to clear administrative hurdles for aid delivery from other French overseas territories.

"Faced with this exceptional situation, exceptional resources must be deployed to quickly restore vital services and implement a sustainable reconstruction plan for Mayotte," said François-Noël Buffet, the minister for overseas territories, in a statement.

With half of Mayotte without electrical power, local authorities are prioritizing repair for damaged water plants amid a drinking water shortage.

Advertisement

The cyclone had 140 mph winds when it hit Saturday.

According to Mayotte officials about 100,000 undocumented immigrants are living there among 320,000 inhabitants, making accurate counts and identification of victims difficult.

The situation was described by Hotel Caribou owner Bruno Garcia as "catastrophic, apocalyptic."

His hotel is in Mayotte's capital city of Mamoudzou. He added it was as if an atomic bomb fell on Mayotte.

Health workers fear the spread of infectious diseases as impacted residents deal with water and power shortages and supplies are rationed.

Latest Headlines

Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a year-end news conference Thursday.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
World News // 3 hours ago
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Palestinians in Gaza are being deliberately starved of water by Israel in what Human Rights Watch said Thursday may amount to "acts of genocide."
Gisele Pelicot trial: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison over mass rapes
World News // 4 hours ago
Gisele Pelicot trial: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison over mass rapes
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The ex-husband of a woman in France was handed a 20-year prison sentence on Thursdaay for drugging and raping her and inviting other men to participate.
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
World News // 19 hours ago
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Chinese Communist Party intends to add more nuclear arms to its growing arsenal while expanding its global influence and sovereignty, a Department of Defense report says.
Merck reaches weight-loss drug deal worth up to $2 billion with China-based Hansoh
World News // 21 hours ago
Merck reaches weight-loss drug deal worth up to $2 billion with China-based Hansoh
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Merck announced a weight loss drug deal Wednesday with China-based Hansoh worth up to $2 billion for the pill code-named HS-10535. It includes a $112 million licensing rights payment for global sales outside China.
Honda, Nissan 'considering collaboration' including potential merger
World News // 1 day ago
Honda, Nissan 'considering collaboration' including potential merger
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan said on Wednesday that it is considering a merger that would create one of the world's largest car manufacturers.
Not guilty pleas entered on murder charges for Southport stabbing suspect
World News // 1 day ago
Not guilty pleas entered on murder charges for Southport stabbing suspect
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Stabbing suspect Axel Rudakubana Wednesday pleaded not guilty in Britain's Liverpool Crown Court to killing three children and ten counts of attempted murder. The attacks happened at a Southport dance class.
Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
World News // 1 day ago
Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A British court ruled that authorities can seize more than $2.54 million from embattled Internet influencers Andrew Tate and brother Tristan after they did not pay taxes on $26.7 million in online revenue.
Woman returned to Philippines after 14 years on death row in Indonesia on drug charges
World News // 1 day ago
Woman returned to Philippines after 14 years on death row in Indonesia on drug charges
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Mary Jane Veloso is back in the Philippines after spending 14 years in prison in Indonesia, during which she came within hours of execution after being convicted of heroin smuggling.
U.S. transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysian custody
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysian custody
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Two men held at Guantanamo Bay for 18 years in connection with the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings that killed more than 200 people were repatriated to Malaysia on Wednesday, U.S. authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement