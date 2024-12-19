Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 19, 2024 / 1:06 PM

European Commission hearing feedback on Apple's compliance with rivals

By Clyde Hughes
The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on March 21, 2024. The European Commission is taking feedback on how Apple can make its device more operational with third-party devices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on March 21, 2024. The European Commission is taking feedback on how Apple can make its device more operational with third-party devices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is facing a review on Thursday from the European Commission with questions on how to make its products work better with rivals to comply with the Digital Markets Act.

The commission is seeking feedback on two draft orders on how the tech company, home of the iPhone and related products, can make its products connect better with other manufacturers' headsets and smartwatches.

Advertisement

It is also seeking how far Apple can go to prevent access to rival software developers. The commission has set a Jan. 9 deadline for the feedback.

The commission said it found in its first preliminary findings that Apple should better implement its interoperability obligations in relation to several of its iOS connectivity features commonly used to connect devices.

"These can be notifications, automatic Wi-Fi connection, AirPlay, AirDrop, or automatic Bluetooth audio switching," the commission said.

"Opening iOS connectivity features and enabling interoperability with third-party devices will lead to increased innovation in the market and improve choice for iOS users of physical connected devices such as smartwatches or headphones."

The commission told Apple it could make the orders legally binding by March.

Apple has complained that opening up its connectivity features more could endanger the privacy and protection of its users.

Advertisement

It marked just the latest in legal challenges for Apple, which in September was ordered to pay $14.3 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
World News // 1 hour ago
Santa delivers 'message of hope' in war-weary Jerusalem
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Anis Kassissieh, a Christian Arab, made his appearance dressed as Santa Claus in Jerusalem for the 15th consecutive year as he says he hopes to relieve some stress in a land at war.
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a year-end news conference Thursday.
Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
World News // 5 hours ago
Macron tours Mayotte cyclone damage as officials fear huge death toll
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron visited cyclone devastated Mayotte Thursday. At least 31 people are confirmed dead so far, but officials there believe the death toll will reach hundreds or even thousands.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
World News // 6 hours ago
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'extermination' by intentionally depriving Gaza of water
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Palestinians in Gaza are being deliberately starved of water by Israel in what Human Rights Watch said Thursday may amount to "acts of genocide."
Gisele Pelicot trial: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison over mass rapes
World News // 7 hours ago
Gisele Pelicot trial: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison over mass rapes
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The ex-husband of a woman in France was handed a 20-year prison sentence on Thursdaay for drugging and raping her and inviting other men to participate.
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
World News // 22 hours ago
Defense Department report: China to have 1K nuclear weapons in arsenal by 2030
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Chinese Communist Party intends to add more nuclear arms to its growing arsenal while expanding its global influence and sovereignty, a Department of Defense report says.
Merck reaches weight-loss drug deal worth up to $2 billion with China-based Hansoh
World News // 1 day ago
Merck reaches weight-loss drug deal worth up to $2 billion with China-based Hansoh
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Merck announced a weight loss drug deal Wednesday with China-based Hansoh worth up to $2 billion for the pill code-named HS-10535. It includes a $112 million licensing rights payment for global sales outside China.
Honda, Nissan 'considering collaboration' including potential merger
World News // 1 day ago
Honda, Nissan 'considering collaboration' including potential merger
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan said on Wednesday that it is considering a merger that would create one of the world's largest car manufacturers.
Not guilty pleas entered on murder charges for Southport stabbing suspect
World News // 1 day ago
Not guilty pleas entered on murder charges for Southport stabbing suspect
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Stabbing suspect Axel Rudakubana Wednesday pleaded not guilty in Britain's Liverpool Crown Court to killing three children and ten counts of attempted murder. The attacks happened at a Southport dance class.
Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
World News // 1 day ago
Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A British court ruled that authorities can seize more than $2.54 million from embattled Internet influencers Andrew Tate and brother Tristan after they did not pay taxes on $26.7 million in online revenue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
Officials declare 'murder hornet' eradicated from U.S.
Officials declare 'murder hornet' eradicated from U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement