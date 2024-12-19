European Commission hearing feedback on Apple's compliance with rivals

The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on March 21, 2024. The European Commission is taking feedback on how Apple can make its device more operational with third-party devices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is facing a review on Thursday from the European Commission with questions on how to make its products work better with rivals to comply with the Digital Markets Act. The commission is seeking feedback on two draft orders on how the tech company, home of the iPhone and related products, can make its products connect better with other manufacturers' headsets and smartwatches.

It is also seeking how far Apple can go to prevent access to rival software developers. The commission has set a Jan. 9 deadline for the feedback.

The commission said it found in its first preliminary findings that Apple should better implement its interoperability obligations in relation to several of its iOS connectivity features commonly used to connect devices.

"These can be notifications, automatic Wi-Fi connection, AirPlay, AirDrop, or automatic Bluetooth audio switching," the commission said.

"Opening iOS connectivity features and enabling interoperability with third-party devices will lead to increased innovation in the market and improve choice for iOS users of physical connected devices such as smartwatches or headphones."

The commission told Apple it could make the orders legally binding by March.

Apple has complained that opening up its connectivity features more could endanger the privacy and protection of its users.

It marked just the latest in legal challenges for Apple, which in September was ordered to pay $14.3 billion in back taxes to Ireland.