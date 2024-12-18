Russia detains Uzbekistan national for killing of top Kremlin general

Lit. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head Russia's Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces, was killed Tuesday in an explosion in Moscow, Russia. Russian authorities on Wednesday announced a Uzbekistan national has been arrested in connection to the attack. Photo by Sergei Chirikov/EPA-EFE

He is accused of killing Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, 54, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, and his aide, Major Ilya Polikarpov, 41.

The pair were killed Tuesday when an explosive device planted in an electric scooter detonated near the entrance of the residential building on Moscow's Ryazansky Avenue.

According to the Investigative Committee, the suspect told investigators during questioning that had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services.

He allegedly told the investigators that he arrived in Moscow and received an improvised explosive device, which he then hid in the electric scooter, parking it near the entrance of the building where Kirillov lived.

He then monitored Kirillov's residence from a rented car-sharing vehicle equipped with a surveillance camera, the feed from which was streamed live to the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Investigative Committee said.

"Once a video signal confirmed the servicemen leaving the building, the explosive device was remotely detonated by him," the statement said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the suspect said he was promised a reward of $100,000 and relocation to a European country for carrying out the attack.

"Other individuals involved in organizing this crime are currently being identified," it said.

Russian authorities had said they were investigating the explosion on the charges of murder, terrorism and illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition.