Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 18, 2024 / 4:26 AM

Russia detains Uzbekistan national for killing of top Kremlin general

By Darryl Coote
Lit. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head Russia's Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces, was killed Tuesday in an explosion in Moscow, Russia. Russian authorities on Wednesday announced a Uzbekistan national has been arrested in connection to the attack. Photo by Sergei Chirikov/EPA-EFE
Lit. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head Russia's Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces, was killed Tuesday in an explosion in Moscow, Russia. Russian authorities on Wednesday announced a Uzbekistan national has been arrested in connection to the attack. Photo by Sergei Chirikov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said Wednesday that a suspect has been detained in connection with Tuesday's explosion in Moscow that killed a top Kremlin general and his aide.

Russia's Investigative Committee identified the suspect in a statement as a citizen of Uzbekistan, born in 1995.

Advertisement

He is accused of killing Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, 54, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, and his aide, Major Ilya Polikarpov, 41.

The pair were killed Tuesday when an explosive device planted in an electric scooter detonated near the entrance of the residential building on Moscow's Ryazansky Avenue.

Related

According to the Investigative Committee, the suspect told investigators during questioning that had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services.

He allegedly told the investigators that he arrived in Moscow and received an improvised explosive device, which he then hid in the electric scooter, parking it near the entrance of the building where Kirillov lived.

He then monitored Kirillov's residence from a rented car-sharing vehicle equipped with a surveillance camera, the feed from which was streamed live to the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Investigative Committee said.

"Once a video signal confirmed the servicemen leaving the building, the explosive device was remotely detonated by him," the statement said.

Advertisement

According to the Investigative Committee, the suspect said he was promised a reward of $100,000 and relocation to a European country for carrying out the attack.

"Other individuals involved in organizing this crime are currently being identified," it said.

Russian authorities had said they were investigating the explosion on the charges of murder, terrorism and illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition.

Latest Headlines

Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
World News // 2 hours ago
Judge allows British police to seize more than $2.54M from Tate brothers
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A British court ruled that authorities can seize more than $2.54 million from embattled Internet influencers Andrew Tate and brother Tristan after they did not pay taxes on $26.7 million in online revenue.
Woman returned to Philippines after 14 years on death row in Indonesia on drug charges
World News // 2 hours ago
Woman returned to Philippines after 14 years on death row in Indonesia on drug charges
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Mary Jane Veloso is back in the Philippines after spending 14 years in prison in Indonesia, during which she came within hours of execution after being convicted of heroin smuggling.
U.S. transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysian custody
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysian custody
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Two men held at Guantanamo Bay for 18 years in connection with the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings that killed more than 200 people were repatriated to Malaysia on Wednesday, U.S. authorities said.
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
World News // 6 hours ago
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Syrians, who suffered from the atrocities committed by President Bashar Assad's regime for decades, have welcomed the mostly Islamist rebels who toppled him with open arms.
Remains of Jeju Massacre victim killed on mainland Korea return home
World News // 11 hours ago
Remains of Jeju Massacre victim killed on mainland Korea return home
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The remains of a man who was arrested and sent to a mainland South Korean prison, where he died some seven decades ago amid the government's bloody crackdown on a communist revolt, have finally been returned home.
Feds approve proposed $300M upgrade of South Korean naval destroyers
World News // 16 hours ago
Feds approve proposed $300M upgrade of South Korean naval destroyers
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea will spend $300 million to improve its guided-missile destroyers in a proposed deal that the State Department approved on Monday.
Danish authorites release anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
World News // 23 hours ago
Danish authorites release anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Danish authorities have released anti-whaling activistPaul Watson from Greenland some five months after he was originally detained on an international arrest warrant from Japan, his attorney said.
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
World News // 23 hours ago
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The mother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif joined a court hearing remotely as her ex-husband was sentenced to prison for life for killing their daughter.
China demands Britain end 'anti-China clamors' over alleged spy linked to Prince Andrew
World News // 1 day ago
China demands Britain end 'anti-China clamors' over alleged spy linked to Prince Andrew
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Chinese Embassy in London hit out at Britain on Tuesday, accusing it of "anti-China manipulation and clamors" in a row over an alleged Chinese spy whose relationship with Prince Andrew led to a U.K.-entry ban.
European Commission starts TikTok probe over Romania elections
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission starts TikTok probe over Romania elections
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Tuesday launched a probe against TikTok for the way it handles elections, particularly in Romania where ultranationalist Calin Georgescu shocked experts with a surprise victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement