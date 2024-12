A British judge ruled a police department can seize more than $2.5 million in failed tax payments from brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A British court ruled that authorities can seize more than $2.54 million from embattled Internet influencers Andrew Tate and brother Tristan after they did not pay taxes on $26.7 million in online revenue. The funds, currently frozen in seven bank accounts, were sought by Devon and Cornwall Police. The court said the brothers had paid $12 million into an account of a third person, known as J. The brothers said that it was made for legitimate business purposes. Advertisement

Sarah Clarke, an attorney for the police department, called the Tate brothers serial tax evaders who had been hiding funds from their enterprises since 2014. She said they held numerous accounts around Britain in an effort to make it difficult to identify what is and is not taxable and for how much.

Judge Paul Goldspring said the Tates have shown no evidence that they have made tax payments in making his decision in favor of the police.

It was the latest legal blow for the Tate brothers. Andrew Tate faces rape, human trafficking, and forming criminal gang charges in Romania. Tristan has been charged with human trafficking.

A kickboxer turned social media influencer, Andrew Tate is accused of exploiting women through the Internet through various websites, including The War Room, Hustlers University, and Cobra Tate.

Romanian authorities placed Andrew Tate under house arrest in August and Tristan Tate under "special judicial control" after new claims of having sex with a minor and trafficking underage women surfaced.