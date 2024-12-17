Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 11:14 PM

Remains of Jeju Massacre victim killed on mainland Korea return home

By Darryl Coote
Yang Seong-hong (L) and Yang Du-young embrace in the back of a vehicle after receiving the remains of family member Yang Cheon-jong at Jeju International Airport in Jeju City, Jeju Island, South Korea. Yang Cheon-jong was the grandfather to Yang Seong-hong and father to Yang Du-young. Photo courtesy of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province
1 of 2 | Yang Seong-hong (L) and Yang Du-young embrace in the back of a vehicle after receiving the remains of family member Yang Cheon-jong at Jeju International Airport in Jeju City, Jeju Island, South Korea. Yang Cheon-jong was the grandfather to Yang Seong-hong and father to Yang Du-young. Photo courtesy of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The remains of a man who was arrested and sent to a mainland South Korean prison, where he died some seven decades ago amid the government's bloody crackdown on a communist revolt, have finally been returned to his native Jeju Island.

The remains of Yang Cheon-jong arrived on Jeju Island, located about 50 miles south of mainland South Korea, at about 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, marking only the second time that the remains of a victim of the Jeju Massacre -- known as the Jeju 4.3 Incident in Korean -- who died on the mainland has been returned home.

Advertisement

His remains were received at the airport by his 94-year-old daughter, Yang Du-young, along with dignitaries, including Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hoon, before they were transported to the Peace Education Center in the Jeju April 3rd Peace Park where a repatriation ceremony was held.

Advertisement

"I am glad we could finally recover my grandfather's remains," said Yang Seong-hong, who was representing the bereaved family, according to a statement from the Jeju government.

Related

"I am glad we could finally recover my grandfather's remains. I hope that all the missing victims of the April 3rd Incident can return to their hometowns and be reunited with their families as soon as possible."

Some 30,000 Jeju Islanders are estimated to have been killed in the Jeju Massacre of 1947-1954 when the newly formed South Korean government launched a purge of the island's communists, ensnaring mostly locals in the ensuing bloodbath.

During the massacre, hundreds were also arrested and sent to mainland prisons, where many were never heard from again.

Yang Cheon-jong, originally from Yeondong in Jeju City, had fled his home with his family after their house was burned down during the massacre and was arrested in March 1949, according to the government.

He was released a month later, but detained again that July as he was coming home from farm work, and was sent to a prison in Gwangju, about 165 miles south of Seoul on the mainland.

Advertisement

On Dec. 24, 1949, his family received notification of his death from the prison.

According to the Jeju government, Yang Cheon-jong's family tried to retrieve his remains from Gwangju Prison, but were unsuccessful.

A repatriation team consisting of eight family members and nine government representatives left Jeju on Monday for the mainland, where they received Yang Cheon-jong's remains from the Gwangju Regional Correctional Office of the Ministry of Justice.

In his memorial address on Tuesday, Gov. Oh said the 75 years of grief and resentment endured by bereaved families because of the massacre are "beyond imagination."

"We will work tirelessly to excavate and identify remains in regions associated with records of April 3rd prisoners, such as Golryeong Valley in Daejeon, the cobalt mine in Gyeongsan, Hwangbang Mountain in Jeonju and Gimcheon, by closely sharing genetic information with the government," he said, naming locations where the remains of other Jeju Massacre victims are believed to be.

The ceremony, attended by around 100 people, occurred more than year after the remains of Kim Han-hong were returned to Jeju from the mainland in September 2023.

Kim Han-hong was arrested, charged as a spy and tried on July 4, 1949, along with hundreds of others in a military court martial. He was sentenced to seven years in a mainland prison, where he was executed with the outbreak of the Korean War.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Feds approve proposed $300M upgrade of South Korean naval destroyers
World News // 7 hours ago
Feds approve proposed $300M upgrade of South Korean naval destroyers
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea will spend $300 million to improve its guided-missile destroyers in a proposed deal that the State Department approved on Monday.
Danish authorites release anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
World News // 13 hours ago
Danish authorites release anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Danish authorities have released anti-whaling activistPaul Watson from Greenland some five months after he was originally detained on an international arrest warrant from Japan, his attorney said.
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
World News // 14 hours ago
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The mother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif joined a court hearing remotely as her ex-husband was sentenced to prison for life for killing their daughter.
China demands Britain end 'anti-China clamors' over alleged spy linked to Prince Andrew
World News // 16 hours ago
China demands Britain end 'anti-China clamors' over alleged spy linked to Prince Andrew
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Chinese Embassy in London hit out at Britain on Tuesday, accusing it of "anti-China manipulation and clamors" in a row over an alleged Chinese spy whose relationship with Prince Andrew led to a U.K.-entry ban.
European Commission starts TikTok probe over Romania elections
World News // 16 hours ago
European Commission starts TikTok probe over Romania elections
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Tuesday launched a probe against TikTok for the way it handles elections, particularly in Romania where ultranationalist Calin Georgescu shocked experts with a surprise victory.
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the main island of Vanuatu in the South Pacific on Tuesday, triggering landslips, flattening buildings and cutting power and communications.
Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- An explosive device planted near an apartment building in Moscow detonated early Tuesday, killing Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces head, Russia's Investigative Committee said.
Western nations blast North Korea-Russia military cooperation, 'dangerous expansion of conflict' in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Western nations blast North Korea-Russia military cooperation, 'dangerous expansion of conflict' in Ukraine
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Western industrialized nations blasted North Korea's military Monday for cooperating with Russia in Ukraine, calling it a "dangerous expansion of the conflict," as Ukraine claimed dozens of DPRK troops have been killed.
Hundreds feared dead after Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte in Indian Ocean
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds feared dead after Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte in Indian Ocean
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Officials in the French island territory of Mayotte on Monday feared that hundreds could be dead as survivors emerged from the devastation of Cyclone Chido, which ripped through the region with Cat. 4 winds.
Germany's Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, triggers election early next year
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, triggers election early next year
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote Monday, setting the stage for parliamentary elections next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement