The South Korean Navy destroyer ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin and five others would be upgraded to maintain operational readiness if Congress approves a $300 million upgrade for the vessels' missile systems. Photo by Cale Hatch/U.S. Navy

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea will spend $300 million to improve its guided-missile destroyers in a proposed deal that the State Department approved on Monday. The military equipment deal would modify MK 99 fire control system cabinets and update Weapon Direct System software on South Korea's KDX-II class destroyers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Monday.

The proposed deal also would include personnel training and logistics services, but Congress must approve the deal to finalize the agreement.

If approved, South Korea will upgrade six of its destroyers, each of which carries 32 surface-to-air missiles and is equipped with a missile defense system.

BAE Systems and other contractors will manage the proposed military equipment improvements deal with South Korea.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency says the improvements won't expand the South Korean destroyers' capabilities but will help them overcome "obsolescence issues" due to their current systems' age.

After updating the destroyers, they will be better able to engage in anti-air and anti-surface warfare and deter regional threats while bolstering South Korea's national defense capabilities.

The improvements will help South Korea strengthen its naval resources and maintain operations readiness on the ships.

If Congress approves the deal, eight U.S. government personnel and representatives from 20 U.S. contractors temporarily will provide the South Korean Navy with technical oversight, installation and training services.