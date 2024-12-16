Western nations blast North Korea-Russia military cooperation, 'dangerous expansion of conflict' in Ukraine

1 of 3 | Members of the Korean Vietnam War Veterans Association hold a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, on October 28, to protest North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia in its war with Ukraine. On Monday, nearly a dozen Western industrialized nations blasted North Korea's military for cooperating with Russia, calling it a "dangerous expansion of the conflict." File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Western industrialized nations blasted North Korea's military Monday for cooperating with Russia in Ukraine, calling it a "dangerous expansion of the conflict," as Ukraine claimed dozens of DPRK troops have been killed in the fighting. The foreign ministers of the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, the European Union, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the Republic of Korea issued a joint statement, "condemning in the strongest possible terms the increasing military cooperation between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, including the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia for use on the battlefield against Ukraine." Advertisement

"In a continued show of support and unity, we recall and reinforce our May 2024 coordinated sanctions action and joint statement on DPRK-Russia cooperation," according to the statement issued by the U.S. State Department.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence, or GUR, claimed at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or injured over the weekend in Russia's western Kursk region. The GUR also said at least three North Korean service members were missing.

"Due to the losses, the assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in the Kursk region," the GUR wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to "defend ourselves, including against these North Koreans. And we will continue to act in coordination with all our partners to stop this war -- to stop it decisively, with guaranteed peace."

Last month, the United States confirmed North Korean solders had begun fighting Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia.

"I can confirm that over 10,000 DPRK soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Nov. 12, during a press briefing.

One week later, Zelensky warned that North Korea could deploy up to 100,000 troops to help Russia in its war.

"Now Putin has brought 11,000 North Korean troops to Ukraine's borders," Zelensky warned. "This contingent may grow to 100,000."

In addition to military cooperation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with the leader of a Russian delegation in Pyongyang last month, to call for deeper economic and scientific ties.

"It is necessary to mutually and powerfully propel the co-prosperity and development of the two countries by further promoting the inter-governmental trade, economic, scientific and technological exchange and cooperation in a more extensive and diversified way," Kim said, according to state media KCNA, while calling it a "new strategic level."

In a separate State Department announcement Monday, the United States provided evidence and designated 11 individuals and eight entities for "enabling the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and its support to Russia."

"On Oct. 31, the DPRK conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, the first since December 2023. Subsequently, on Nov. 5, the DPRK continued its series of provocations by firing at least seven short-range ballistic missiles off the eastern coast of the peninsula. These tests reflect the DPRK's increasingly hostile global military posturing and needlessly raise tensions while destabilizing peace and security in the region," according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"The DPRK has also sent soldiers to Russia, where they have been integrated with Russian forces. The DPRK has provided Russia with military equipment, munitions, ballistic missile launchers and ballistic missiles. The DPRK continues to prioritize revenue generation to support the development of its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs, using foreign-based workers, state-owned entities and financial institutions to access the international financial system," Miller added, before listing the DPRK nationals involved.

"Direct DPRK support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine marks a dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security," the foreign ministers warned Monday, adding that the DPRK's export of weapons to Russia violates a number of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"We are deeply concerned about any political, military or economic support that Russia may be providing to the DPRK's illegal weapons programs, including weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, which would exacerbate the already tense environment on the Korean Peninsula."

"Together, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the foreign ministers reiterated in the joint statement. "We urge the DPRK to cease immediately all assistance for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, including by withdrawing its troops."