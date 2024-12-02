The White Helmets said Monday that at least 25 people were killed in Russian and Syrian airstrikes a day prior. Photo courtesy of Syrian Civil Defense/ X

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- At least 25 civilians, including 10 children and four women, were killed on Sunday in Russian and Syrian government airstrikes on the Syrian city of Idlib and rural Aleppo, the White Helmets announced Monday. A total of 56 people, including 20 children, have been killed since Wednesday amid renewed fighting between the pro-Russia Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces. Advertisement Statistics on the victims of attacks by the Syrian regime, Russia, and their allies in northwestern #Syria from the start of the escalation on November 27 through Sunday, December 1.#WhiteHelmets pic.twitter.com/ogMdKeIHTv— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 1, 2024

The rebels -- led by U.S.-designated Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham -- seized control of Aleppo on Saturday, prompting Russia to launch its first strikes on the city since 2016.

The Syrian Civil Defense volunteer organization, better known as the White Helmets, said in a statement that an additional 125 people, including 54 children and 39 women, were injured in the Sunday strikes.

The strikes targeted the city of Idlib and rural Aleppo, according to the organization.

Advertisement

It reported that 12 people were killed and 23 were injured in a strike on the entrance to the university hospital in Aleppo. The attack caused an adjacent church to catch on fire. Several Aleppo neighborhoods were also attacked.

Russian strikes also killed a married couple in eastern Aleppo. The couple's two children survived the attack but were injured, it said.

The total number of casualties for Aleppo was not yet known, the White Helmets said, as it continued to tally the dead and injured.

In Idlib, Syrian warplanes struck two camps for displaced people, killing four people and injuring 54 others.

Sixteen people were also killed, and another 59 injured, in the shelling of several northern Idlib neighborhoods.

In the five days of fighting, at least 261 people have been injured on top of the 56 killed. Nearly 100 children have been wounded, the White Helmets said.

The Assad regime has been in a civil conflict with the rebels since 2011 when it cracked down on pro-democracy protests. At least 350,000 people have been killed in the fighting and more than 14 million have been displaced, about half internally, according to the United Nations.

However, the war had been relatively quiet since a cease-fire was brokered in 2020.

Advertisement

The United States, Britain, France and Germany on Sunday urged for de-escalation.

"We are closely monitoring developments in Syria and urge de-escalation by all parties and the protection of civilians and infrastructure to prevent further displacement and disruption of humanitarian access," they said in a joint statement.

"The current escalation only underscores the urgent need for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict."