Advertisement
World News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 4:07 AM

At least 25 killed as Russian, Syrian warplanes bomb rebel territory

By Darryl Coote
The White Helmets said Monday that at least 25 people were killed in Russian and Syrian airstrikes a day prior. Photo courtesy of Syrian Civil Defense/X
The White Helmets said Monday that at least 25 people were killed in Russian and Syrian airstrikes a day prior. Photo courtesy of Syrian Civil Defense/X

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- At least 25 civilians, including 10 children and four women, were killed on Sunday in Russian and Syrian government airstrikes on the Syrian city of Idlib and rural Aleppo, the White Helmets announced Monday.

A total of 56 people, including 20 children, have been killed since Wednesday amid renewed fighting between the pro-Russia Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces.

The rebels -- led by U.S.-designated Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham -- seized control of Aleppo on Saturday, prompting Russia to launch its first strikes on the city since 2016.

Related

The Syrian Civil Defense volunteer organization, better known as the White Helmets, said in a statement that an additional 125 people, including 54 children and 39 women, were injured in the Sunday strikes.

The strikes targeted the city of Idlib and rural Aleppo, according to the organization.

Advertisement

It reported that 12 people were killed and 23 were injured in a strike on the entrance to the university hospital in Aleppo. The attack caused an adjacent church to catch on fire. Several Aleppo neighborhoods were also attacked.

Russian strikes also killed a married couple in eastern Aleppo. The couple's two children survived the attack but were injured, it said.

The total number of casualties for Aleppo was not yet known, the White Helmets said, as it continued to tally the dead and injured.

In Idlib, Syrian warplanes struck two camps for displaced people, killing four people and injuring 54 others.

Sixteen people were also killed, and another 59 injured, in the shelling of several northern Idlib neighborhoods.

In the five days of fighting, at least 261 people have been injured on top of the 56 killed. Nearly 100 children have been wounded, the White Helmets said.

The Assad regime has been in a civil conflict with the rebels since 2011 when it cracked down on pro-democracy protests. At least 350,000 people have been killed in the fighting and more than 14 million have been displaced, about half internally, according to the United Nations.

However, the war had been relatively quiet since a cease-fire was brokered in 2020.

Advertisement

The United States, Britain, France and Germany on Sunday urged for de-escalation.

"We are closely monitoring developments in Syria and urge de-escalation by all parties and the protection of civilians and infrastructure to prevent further displacement and disruption of humanitarian access," they said in a joint statement.

"The current escalation only underscores the urgent need for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict."

Latest Headlines

Canada to bolster border security following Trudeau's Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump
World News // 2 hours ago
Canada to bolster border security following Trudeau's Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Canadian government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will bolster border enforcement, a top official of his administration said, following the Liberal leader's meeting with Donald Trump in Florida last week.
Romania's ruling Social Democrats appear poised to win parliamentary elections
World News // 3 hours ago
Romania's ruling Social Democrats appear poised to win parliamentary elections
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Romania's ruling center-left Social Democrats were poised to secure the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election, according to preliminary results published Monday.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
World News // 6 hours ago
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The chief executive officer of car-maker giant Stellantis has abruptly resigned, the company said Sunday, as it has suffered a precipitous drop in share value this year.
Security concerns prompt United Nations to suspend food aid into Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
Security concerns prompt United Nations to suspend food aid into Gaza
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Security concerns have prompted the U.N. agency providing aid to Palestinians to suspend deliveries through the main crossing between Israel and Gaza, officials announced Sunday.
Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
World News // 11 hours ago
Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin signed Russia's new budget Sunday, which includes record spending on military capabilities as Moscow's assault on Ukraine approaches the three-year mark.
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
World News // 13 hours ago
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A top Iranian official said Sunday that Iran would take steps to reform a new law that adds further restrictions to the country's compulsory dress code.
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
World News // 14 hours ago
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Massad Boulos, the father-in-law to his daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
World News // 15 hours ago
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new law in Belgium granting labor rights to sex workers went into effect Sunday after the European country voted in 2022 to decriminalize sex work.
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
World News // 18 hours ago
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute to the beloved chef.
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
World News // 1 day ago
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier and U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023, was shown alive in a propaganda video released Saturday, prompting fresh pleas by his parents for his return.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement