Dec. 2, 2024 / 1:34 AM

Romania's ruling Social Democrats appear poised to win parliamentary elections

By Darryl Coote
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democracy Party, delivers a speech at the PSD campaign headquarters after the first exit poll for parliamentary elections was announced on Sunday. Photo by EPA-EFE
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democracy Party, delivers a speech at the PSD campaign headquarters after the first exit poll for parliamentary elections was announced on Sunday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Romania's ruling center-left Social Democrats were poised to secure the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election, according to preliminary results published Monday, fending off a far-right movement that sought to oust the pro-European Union and pro-NATO government.

With 99% of polling stations reporting, the Social Democratic Party secured 22.77% of votes cast, compared to the 18.14% that the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians received, according to Central Electoral Bureau results, cited by Romania's national Agerpres news agency.

The center-right National Liberal Party finished third with 14.43%, and the Save Romania Union fourth with 7.57%.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party, claimed victory.

"Today, Romanians confirmed that the PSD is the main political force in Romania," he said in a victory speech on Sunday.

"This is an important signal that Romanians have sent to the political class. Essentially, we must continue to develop the country using European funds, while also protecting our identity, national values and faith."

The election is the second of three rounds of voting on a new parliament and president.

Romania was thrown into political turmoil last week after relatively unknown pro-Russia nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu -- who ran a successful campaign on the TikTok social media platform -- finished first in the first round of the presidential election.

However, Romania's Constitutional Court has ordered a recount, expected to be completed Monday, over allegations of potential election interference.

The political formation of the countries remains unclear.

Following Sunday's victory, the PSD will need to form a coalition government. Meanwhile, the second round of presidential voting on Sunday will see Georgescu go against Elena Lasconi, the leader of the Save Romania Union, as neither the PSD nor the center-right PNL qualified.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
World News // 3 hours ago
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The chief executive officer of car-maker giant Stellantis has abruptly resigned, the company said Sunday, as it has suffered a precipitous drop in share value this year.
Security concerns prompt United Nations to suspend food aid into Gaza
World News // 7 hours ago
Security concerns prompt United Nations to suspend food aid into Gaza
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Security concerns have prompted the U.N. agency providing aid to Palestinians to suspend deliveries through the main crossing between Israel and Gaza, officials announced Sunday.
Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
World News // 8 hours ago
Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin signed Russia's new budget Sunday, which includes record spending on military capabilities as Moscow's assault on Ukraine approaches the three-year mark.
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
World News // 9 hours ago
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A top Iranian official said Sunday that Iran would take steps to reform a new law that adds further restrictions to the country's compulsory dress code.
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
World News // 11 hours ago
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Massad Boulos, the father-in-law to his daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
World News // 12 hours ago
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new law in Belgium granting labor rights to sex workers went into effect Sunday after the European country voted in 2022 to decriminalize sex work.
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
World News // 15 hours ago
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute to the beloved chef.
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
World News // 1 day ago
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier and U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023, was shown alive in a propaganda video released Saturday, prompting fresh pleas by his parents for his return.
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday.
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
World News // 1 day ago
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Vietnam is going ahead with a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail line that will link around 20 destinations and span over 957 miles, the country's federal parliament confirmed on Saturday.
