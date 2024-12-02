Advertisement
World News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 2:42 AM

Canada to bolster border security following Trudeau's Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump

By Darryl Coote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada (L) and Donald Trump pose for a photo Friday at the U.S. president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Photo courtesy of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada/X
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada (L) and Donald Trump pose for a photo Friday at the U.S. president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Photo courtesy of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada/X

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will bolster border enforcement, a top official of his administration said, following the Liberal leader's meeting with Donald Trump in Florida last week.

Trudeau flew to the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday as the Canadian leader has been scrambling to find an answer to Trump's threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian exports unless Ottawa curbs the alleged flow of drugs and migrants into the United States via their shared border.

Advertisement

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who attended the Friday meeting, told the CBC in a Sunday interview that Ottawa plans to add more drones and helicopter patrols, as well as increase personnel along the border.

Specifics will be announced in the days and weeks ahead, he said.

Related

"We told the Americans, we said publicly, we're going to look to procure, for example, additional drones, additional police helicopters, we're going to redeploy personnel," LeBlanc said.

He described the new measures as a "reassurance exercise" as "we believe that the border is secure."

LeBlanc said the meeting was agreed to during Trudeau's call with Trump on Nov. 25, after Trump had issued his threat.

Advertisement

Trudeau had suggested during the call that they get together before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, and the president-elect the invited him to Mar-a-Lago for the Friday dinner, LeBlanc said.

During the meal, the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics from the border to global concerns, according to LeBlanc, who said Trump had asked Trudeau "a lot of questions" about various world leaders and global issues.

LeBlanc described the dinner as a "warm, sort of social evening," with the president-elect telling stories about his resort and his successful election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The dinner also provided the Trudeau government the opportunity to meet members of the incoming Trump administration. LeBlanc told CBC that over the weekend, he exchanged text messages with billionaire Howard Lutnick, who has been tapped to become the next U.S. Commerce secretary and was present at the Friday dinner.

He said Lutnick wants to meet again in the next few weeks to continue discussing shared border issues.

"So, that is very valuable, I think, in helping them understand the shared priorities that we have with their government," he said.

Following the dinner, Trump issued a statement saying he had "a very productive meeting" with Trudeau, where they discussed issues such as fentanyl, illegal immigration, trade and other topics.

Advertisement

"I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic, caused mainly by the Drug Cartels, and Fentanyl pouring in from China. Too much death and hardship! Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families," he said.

Latest Headlines

Romania's ruling Social Democrats appear poised to win parliamentary elections
World News // 1 hour ago
Romania's ruling Social Democrats appear poised to win parliamentary elections
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Romania's ruling center-left Social Democrats were poised to secure the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election, according to preliminary results published Monday.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
World News // 4 hours ago
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The chief executive officer of car-maker giant Stellantis has abruptly resigned, the company said Sunday, as it has suffered a precipitous drop in share value this year.
Security concerns prompt United Nations to suspend food aid into Gaza
World News // 9 hours ago
Security concerns prompt United Nations to suspend food aid into Gaza
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Security concerns have prompted the U.N. agency providing aid to Palestinians to suspend deliveries through the main crossing between Israel and Gaza, officials announced Sunday.
Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin signed Russia's new budget Sunday, which includes record spending on military capabilities as Moscow's assault on Ukraine approaches the three-year mark.
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
World News // 11 hours ago
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A top Iranian official said Sunday that Iran would take steps to reform a new law that adds further restrictions to the country's compulsory dress code.
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
World News // 13 hours ago
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Massad Boulos, the father-in-law to his daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
World News // 13 hours ago
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new law in Belgium granting labor rights to sex workers went into effect Sunday after the European country voted in 2022 to decriminalize sex work.
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
World News // 16 hours ago
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute to the beloved chef.
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
World News // 1 day ago
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier and U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023, was shown alive in a propaganda video released Saturday, prompting fresh pleas by his parents for his return.
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement