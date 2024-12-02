1 of 4 | Omer Neutra, an Israeli Defense Forces soldier originally from Long Island, New York, whose parents are pictured here, who was previously thought to be held hostage by the militant group Hamas is dead, Israeli officials confirmed on Monday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An Israeli Defense Forces soldier originally from Long Island, New York and previously thought to be held hostage by the militant group Hamas is dead, Israeli officials confirmed on Monday. Officials believe Omer Neutra was killed during the terror attack carried out by Hamas on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023, the country's defense minister, Israel Katz said on X. Advertisement

"I would like to send my deepest condolences to the parents of the late Captain Omar Neutra, Ronan and Orna, his family and friends. Omar, who grew up in New York and chose to immigrate to Israel out of a deep sense of mission, fell in a heroic battle near Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip by the Hamas murderers," Katz said in Hebrew and translated to English using Google.

"To the Nautra family and to all the families of the abductees, I would like to say on behalf of the State of Israel -- the return of the abductees is our most important mission and we will do everything to fulfill it. Omar will remain engraved in the heart of the nation forever. May his memory be blessed."

Katz, who was appointed Israeli Minister of Defense last month, did not elaborate on how the country determined Neutra, an IDF tank commander, was dead.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who met with Neutra's parents in March, shared her condolences on X.

"We just learned that this prayer couldn't be answered for the family of Omer Neutra. Omer was barbarically murdered by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks," Hochul said.

"We pray that his body can be returned to his family, who have been speaking out for him & all hostages since that horrific day."

The 21-year-old's body is still being held by Hamas after being taken following the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that saw approximately 1,200 Israelis killed and 251 people taken hostage.

The militant group continues holding 101 hostages in Gaza, according to Israeli officials, with 97 of those kidnapped during the terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced increasing pressure to bring the remaining hostages home.

Last week, Neutra's parents told CNN in an interview they believed their son was still alive and were still hoping for his release.

Raised in New York, Neutra was one of seven Americans believed kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 incursion into Israel from Gaza. Officials have now confirmed four of the seven are dead.

Neutra's parents recently met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden on Monday said he was "devastated" to learn of Neutra's death.

"Our hearts are heavy today. Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen, whose body Hamas has apparently been holding since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack on October 7," Biden said in a White House statement, adding Neutra had hoped to return to the United States to attend college.

"Less than a month ago, Omer's mother and father joined me at the White House to share the pain they've endured as they prayed for the safe return of their son -- pain no parent should ever know. They told me how Omer's grandparents were Holocaust survivors and how their family's strength and resilience has been carried through the generations.

"During this dark hour -- as our nation joins Omer's parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss -- we pray to find strength and resilience. And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong."