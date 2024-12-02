Trending
Dec. 2, 2024 / 1:03 PM

Treasury sanctions 3 in Uzbekistan for abusing children in orphanage

By Clyde Hughes
The U.S. Treasury announced sanctions against three officials in Uzbekistan for the sexual abuse and trafficking of children in a state-run orphanage. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
The U.S. Treasury announced sanctions against three officials in Uzbekistan for the sexual abuse and trafficking of children in a state-run orphanage. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned three individuals for human trafficking and sexual violence against children at a state-run orphanage in Uzbekistan.

It said the orphanage is located in Urgench, Uzbekistan. There, U.S. officials said that Yulduz Khudaiberganova, head of the orphanage, Anvar Kuryazov and Aybek Masharipov, took part in the physical abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking of children there.

Masharipov served as head of the Khorezm Regional Justice Department at the time of the abuse and Kuryazov was the head of the district's emergency department.

According to the Treasury, the Kuryazov and Masharipov were constant visitors to the orphanage for the alleged purpose of preying on the children, demanding sexual access to orphans as compensation for "gifts" they gave the orphanage.

Officials said Khudaiberganova would use physical beatings, starvation, isolation and other threats to get the orphans to comply with his demands.

All three also face visa restrictions by the State Department as well, the Treasury said.

The Treasury Department said it made the announcement on what is designated as the International Day for the Abolishment of Slavery.

"Today's action highlights the tragic consequences when government officials leverage their power and position to perpetuate a system of gender-based violence and human trafficking," Bradley Smith, the Treasury's acting under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"As we mark International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, the United States remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to exploit those they are charged to protect."

