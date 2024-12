Volkswagen workers in Germany launched a "warning strike" on Monday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers at nine of Volkswagen's care and component factories in Germany were on strike Monday amid a dispute over labor contract changes and factory closings. The "warning strike" includes employees temporarily pausing work and/or cutting work shifts short to show their disapproval of talks with management. Advertisement

"If necessary, this will be the hardest wage dispute ever seen at Volkswagen," Thorsten Groger, the lead negotiator of the IG Metall union, said on Sunday, according to CNBC.

The union said it started considering action when Volkswagen announced plans to close three factories, lay off thousands and slash the paychecks of those remaining by 10%. The factory closings are the first domestically in the company's history.

Volkswagen and the union made no headway in three talks over the changes with more talks scheduled for later in December.

A company spokesperson said on Sunday while it respects the union's right to strike, Volkswagen will continue to negotiate to find a"sustainable and mutually supported solution" to its economic woes.

Volkswagen works council leader Daniela Cavallo said,however, it has been the company that has refused to work with them. She said it would be more beneficial to work with the union as partners instead of working against its own employees.

The union has been angry with Volkswagen for getting rid of numerous employee protection agreements negotiated by both sides and had been in operation since 1994.