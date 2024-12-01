Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike

Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced. Photo courtesy of the Gaza Soup Kitchen/ Instagram

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute to the beloved chef. Hani Almadhoun, Mahmoud's older brother, said in a statement that around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the chef and his close friend Abu Tamer were walking together when an Israeli drone unloaded its payload directly under Mahmoud's feet, fatally wounding him. Advertisement

"Abu Tamer, in his shock and grief, thought he could still save him. Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza is only a five-minute walk away, so he tried to transport my brother there," Hani Almadhoun said.

"But they came under fire. He tried a different route, only to face more gunfire. Eventually, they had no choice but to take Chef Mahmoud to Abu Tamer's shelter, just two minutes in the opposite direction."

In the shelter, Abu Tamer and others hastily wrapped him in a blanket and left him there to take care of others. Mahmoud Almadhoun then died from his injuries.

"An eyewitness confirmed this was a targeted attack on Chef Mahmoud-a cruel attempt to make an example of him," Hani Almadhoun said.

Advertisement

"Rest in peace, little brother. As your older brother, I go to bed heartbroken but proud, knowing that you have made not only our family proud but also your people and allies. You gave everything for the sake of others, and your legacy will not be forgotten."

Palestinian restaurants like the New York chain Ayat praised the chef for his efforts to provide food to people in Gaza amid Israel's war on the enclave.

"It's with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our hero, Mahmoud Almadhoun, the heart and soul behind the Gaza Soup Kitchen," a representative for Ayat said in a post to social media. "Mahmoud's spirit will forever inspire us."

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, better known as UNRWA, also mourned the death of Mahmoud Almadhoun.

"Chef Mahmoud, as he came to be known by the thousands he served daily over the last year, was a lifeline for his community," UNRWA said. "In addition to cooking wholesome meals for his community in their hour of greatest need, he also supplied critical aid to doctors, hospital staff, and patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the World Central Kitchen said Saturday that an Israeli airstrike also hit its colleagues in Gaza after Israel alleged that it had targeted an aid worker who allegedly had ties to Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"At this time, we are working with incomplete information and are urgently seeking more details," the organization said. "World Central Kitchen had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7 Hamas attack. World Central Kitchen is pausing operations in Gaza at this time."