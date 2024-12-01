Advertisement
World News
Dec. 1, 2024 / 1:41 PM

Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect

By Adam Schrader
A woman shows her socks with a sign 'sex worker' during a protest organized by the Belgian Union of Sex Workers against the closure of sex work activities in Brussels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo by Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE
A woman shows her socks with a sign 'sex worker' during a protest organized by the Belgian Union of Sex Workers against the closure of sex work activities in Brussels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo by Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new law in Belgium granting labor rights to sex workers went into effect Sunday after the European country voted in 2022 to decriminalize sex work, in what advocacy groups have heralded as a major step forward for the rights of sex workers globally.

"Today is a very historical day for us sex workers. Belgium is the very first country who has a work regulation for sex workers who work for a boss," a sex worker going by the name Mel said Sunday in a video shared by the Belgian Union of Sex Workers, or UTSOPI.

Advertisement

"I am a very proud Belgium sex worker right now. UTSOPI hand a very difficult job to make this happen."

The law was passed by the Belgian parliament with a vote of 93 votes in favor, 33 abstentions and zero votes against in May 2024, ending two years of lobbying by UTSOPI and its partners Violett and Espace P.

Related

Specifically, it enshrines major protections for sex workers including the right to refuse a client, the right to refuse a sexual act, the right to end a sexual act at any point and the right to perform a sexual in the manner in which they wish to perform it. And, if a sex worker fears for their safety, they can refuse to sit behind a window or advertise their services.

Advertisement

Belgian law already makes rape and nonconsensual sex acts illegal, but a sex worker's employment will now be safeguarded when they choose to not engage in sex acts that they do not want to perform. In interviews conducted with sex workers by the BBC, they all recounted how they had been pressured into sex acts against their will.

Further, sex workers can now sign legal contracts with their employers which they can end at any time without notice. If sex workers end a work contract, they do not lose their rights to unemployment. And employers must equip their premises with panic buttons.

"Thanks to this law, sex workers will also be able to work under an employment contract, thus gaining access to social security: pension, unemployment, health insurance, family benefits, annual vacation, maternity leave," UTSOPI said in a statement.

"At the same time, the law ensures that sex workers in the workplace are protected against job-related risks and conditions are imposed on employers."

And though the union championed the legal measures, it also warned in comments to The Guardian that the law could be used to reduce or eliminate sex work in certain municipalities and local governments.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
World News // 2 hours ago
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute to the beloved chef.
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
World News // 19 hours ago
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier and U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023, was shown alive in a propaganda video released Saturday, prompting fresh pleas by his parents for his return.
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday.
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
World News // 22 hours ago
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Vietnam is going ahead with a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail line that will link around 20 destinations and span over 957 miles, the country's federal parliament confirmed on Saturday.
Canadian media outlets' lawsuit demands OpenAI stop stealing content
World News // 23 hours ago
Canadian media outlets' lawsuit demands OpenAI stop stealing content
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Several major news outlets in Canada are now suing OpenAI, the California-based maker of ChatGPT for using their content to improve the program's software.
Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2M banana 'artwork' during media event
World News // 1 day ago
Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2M banana 'artwork' during media event
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun ate the banana that was part of the $6.2 million artwork that he bought during a recent Sotheby's auction in New York City.
Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister Belousov, backs attacks in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister Belousov, backs attacks in Ukraine
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov that the U.S. authorization of Ukraine to fire missiles into Russia represented a direct U.S. intervention in the war during a meeting Friday
Zelensky says NATO membership could end 'hot' war with Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says NATO membership could end 'hot' war with Russia
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said he might be willing to cede Russian-occupied portions of Ukraine to Russia in exchange for NATO membership for the rest of Ukraine.
Syrian rebels control Aleppo city; local forces plan counteroffensive
World News // 1 day ago
Syrian rebels control Aleppo city; local forces plan counteroffensive
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group in Syria has taken control of much of Aleppo city after local forces withdrew to organize a counteroffensive to retake Aleppo.
Deadly, destructive hurricane season ends after 18 named storms
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly, destructive hurricane season ends after 18 named storms
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The deadly 2024 hurricane season ended with a whimper Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2M banana 'artwork' during media event
Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2M banana 'artwork' during media event
Foul weather brings massive snowfalls to Great Lakes, bitter cold to Midwest, Southeast
Foul weather brings massive snowfalls to Great Lakes, bitter cold to Midwest, Southeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement