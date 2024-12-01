Advertisement
World News
Dec. 1, 2024 / 6:18 PM

Security concerns prompt United Nations to suspend food aid into Gaza

By Mark Moran
Displaced Palestinians race to receive food aid after planes dropped humanitarian aid on the tents of the displaced in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. in October. Security concerns prompted the United Nations to suspend assistance across the busiest aid route between Israel and Gaza Sunday. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI
1 of 2 | Displaced Palestinians race to receive food aid after planes dropped humanitarian aid on the tents of the displaced in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. in October. Security concerns prompted the United Nations to suspend assistance across the busiest aid route between Israel and Gaza Sunday. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Security concerns have prompted the U.N. agency providing aid to Palestinians to suspend deliveries through the main crossing between Israel and Gaza, officials announced Sunday.

Two recent convoys have been looted by armed gangs near the Kerem Shalom crossing and officials called on Israel to maintain law and order, according to Unrwa head, Philippe Lazzarini. Kerem Shalom is the main route used to deliver aid to the more than two million people in Gaza, which is said to be on the brink of famine.

Advertisement

Lazzarini said the road leading away from the crossing "has not been safe for months," and offered as evidence the theft of five trucks on Saturday, and an incident that occurred last month in which a convoy of 109 trucks carrying food was attacked by masked men who held the drivers at gunpoint before stealing 97 of the vehicles and their contents.

Advertisement

A notorious Gazan crime family is thought to be behind the attacks, and has blocked the main road leading away from Kerem Shalom for two days, erecting iron barriers and reportedly shooting at trucks trying to access an aid distribution point.

Related

In the latest spasm of deadly violence involving food aid, Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute.

The announcement of the pause in deliveries at Kerem Shalom follows the deaths of three people employed by World Central Kitchen, a food charity, and two others in an Israeli strike on Saturday.

Israel has previously said that it facilitates the passage of aid into Gaza and accused Hamas of hijacking and stealing deliveries.

Speaking at the U.N. in September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was allowing "more than 3,000 calories a day for every man, woman, and child" into Gaza.

Aid workers have said violence by criminal gangs is disrupting supplies, and is now the main obstacle to getting food to people in Gaza. But the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, which oversees the Israeli government's civilian policy in Gaza, said there are multiple agencies offering assistance to hungry Gazans.

Advertisement

"Here is something @UNLazzarini forgot to mention: Only 7% of the aid that came into the Gaza Strip in November was coordinated by @UNRWA," the organization said on social media.

"There are dozens of humanitarian organizations operating in the Gaza Strip that continue to take a growing role in delivering humanitarian aid to the people who need it. Last week, over 1,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were collected from the various crossings and distributed throughout the Gaza Strip," COGAT continued in the post.

Israel has responded to international pressure to open additional border crossings to increase the flow of aid into Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
World News // 54 minutes ago
Putin signs record Russian budget, one-third for defense
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin signed Russia's new budget Sunday, which includes record spending on military capabilities as Moscow's assault on Ukraine approaches the three-year mark.
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
World News // 2 hours ago
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A top Iranian official said Sunday that Iran would take steps to reform a new law that adds further restrictions to the country's compulsory dress code.
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
World News // 4 hours ago
Trump picks Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Massad Boulos, the father-in-law to his daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
World News // 4 hours ago
Belgium law granting labor rights to sex workers goes into effect
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new law in Belgium granting labor rights to sex workers went into effect Sunday after the European country voted in 2022 to decriminalize sex work.
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
World News // 7 hours ago
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday, his brother announced on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute to the beloved chef.
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
World News // 23 hours ago
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier and U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023, was shown alive in a propaganda video released Saturday, prompting fresh pleas by his parents for his return.
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday.
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
World News // 1 day ago
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Vietnam is going ahead with a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail line that will link around 20 destinations and span over 957 miles, the country's federal parliament confirmed on Saturday.
Canadian media outlets' lawsuit demands OpenAI stop stealing content
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian media outlets' lawsuit demands OpenAI stop stealing content
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Several major news outlets in Canada are now suing OpenAI, the California-based maker of ChatGPT for using their content to improve the program's software.
Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2M banana 'artwork' during media event
World News // 1 day ago
Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2M banana 'artwork' during media event
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun ate the banana that was part of the $6.2 million artwork that he bought during a recent Sotheby's auction in New York City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement