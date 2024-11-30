Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces

1 of 2 | Vietnam is going ahead with a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail line that will link around 20 destinations and span over 957 miles, the country’s federal parliament confirmed on Saturday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Vietnam is going ahead with a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail line that will link around 20 destinations and span over 957 miles, the country's federal parliament confirmed Saturday. The National Assembly of Vietnam voted to approve the north-south mega-project, which will cost approximately $67.6 billion and see construction begin in 2027. Advertisement

A second phase of construction is expected to start in 2028 or 2029.

Once completed, the line will connect 20 cities and provinces, including the capital of Hanoi and the country's most populous urban center, Ho Chi Minh City.

Train travel between the two cities can currently take more than 30 hours.

Once completed, the new line is expected to shorten that distance to around 5.5 hours, with trains traveling up to speeds of 217.5 mph.

The country's government expects the high-speed line to be completed in its entirety in 2035.

The coastal city of Da Nang and heavily populated coastal province of Ha Tinh also will be served by the future rail line.

In addition to increased connectivity across the country, Vietnam is counting on the high-speed rail project to help boost its economy.

Vietnamese officials have previously said the project will help enhance their economy's ability to compete on the global stage.

Vietnam is forecasting its GDP to grow between 6.5% and 7% in 2025.