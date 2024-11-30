Advertisement
World News
Nov. 30, 2024 / 11:57 AM

Zelensky says NATO membership could end 'hot' war with Russia

By Mike Heuer
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a building in the city of Brovary near Kyiv on Nov. 13 amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday suggested could end if Ukraine became a NATO member. Photo by the Security Service of Ukraine/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a building in the city of Brovary near Kyiv on Nov. 13 amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday suggested could end if Ukraine became a NATO member. Photo by the Security Service of Ukraine/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he might be willing to cede Russian-occupied portions of Ukraine to Russia in exchange for NATO membership for the rest of Ukraine.

Offering NATO membership to Ukraine could end the war's "hot phase" if NATO recognized Ukraine's internationally established borders, Zelensky told Sky News in an interview Friday.

Advertisement

The membership would have to include Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine to give Ukrainian officials more leverage to negotiate a cease-fire and eventually end to the war using diplomacy, Zelensky said.

"If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control," Zelensky told Sky News.

Related

Zelensky suggested Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine would remain under Russian control while negotiating a "diplomatic way" to end the war begun when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

A cease-fire would be required to stop Russia from taking more Ukrainian territory with NATO helping protect the unoccupied areas of Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Without NATO protection, Zelensky suggested Putin and Russian forces "will come back" to capture more Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement

There is no formal offer from NATO to make Ukraine a member state, though.

"Ukraine has never considered such a proposal because no one has officially offered it to us," Zelensky said.

Zelensky told Sky News he wants to work with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to ensure the United States remains Ukraine's "biggest supporter."

"I want to work with him directly because there are different voices from people around him," Zelensky said. "That's why we need not to [let] anybody around to destroy our communication."

Zelensky told Sky News he and Trump met in September when Zelensky was in New York City, and said they had a "warm, good, constructive" talk and they need to prepare for more meetings.

They also spoke by phone after Trump was elected president in November.

Zelensky previously said he would not cede any territory to Russia and Ukraine could not be stopped from becoming the newest member of NATO.

Ukrainian membership in NATO requires a unanimous vote of all 32 member states, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte earlier this week said Ukraine does not have a strong position from which to negotiate an end to the war.

Advertisement

Trump has said he intends to end the war in Ukraine after taking office in January.

Latest Headlines

Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian border crossing to arm Hezbollah; Oct. 7 attack suspect killed in Gaza
World News // 5 minutes ago
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian border crossing to arm Hezbollah; Oct. 7 attack suspect killed in Gaza
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday.
Kim Jong Un meets with Russian defense minister, praises counterattacks in Ukraine
World News // 56 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un meets with Russian defense minister, praises counterattacks in Ukraine
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov that the U.S. authorization of Ukraine to fire missiles into Russia represented a direct U.S. intervention in the war during a meeting Friday
Syrian rebels control Aleppo city; local forces plan counteroffensive
World News // 2 hours ago
Syrian rebels control Aleppo city; local forces plan counteroffensive
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group in Syria has taken control of much of Aleppo city after local forces withdrew to organize a counteroffensive to retake Aleppo.
Deadly, destructive hurricane season ends after 18 named storms
World News // 2 hours ago
Deadly, destructive hurricane season ends after 18 named storms
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The deadly 2024 hurricane season ended with a whimper Sunday.
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
World News // 20 hours ago
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Donald Trump's threat to impose stiff tariffs on Canadian imports would hurt both economies and later flew to Florida for a meeting with the president-elect.
Hezbollah chief speaks of 'high coordination' with Lebanese Army to apply cease-fire
World News // 22 hours ago
Hezbollah chief speaks of 'high coordination' with Lebanese Army to apply cease-fire
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said Fridayhis Iran-backed militant group will coordinate with the Lebanese Army to implement the U.S. led cease-fire agreement that ended almost 14 months of conflict with Israel.
4 seriously injured after Hamas gunman opens fire on bus in West Bank attack
World News // 22 hours ago
4 seriously injured after Hamas gunman opens fire on bus in West Bank attack
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Four people were injured by gunfire, three of them seriously, in Israel Friday after a Hamas gunman started shooting at a bus in the occupied West Bank city of Ariel, according to authorities.
Al-Qaida-linked group claims major advance in Syria; army says it's fighting back
World News // 23 hours ago
Al-Qaida-linked group claims major advance in Syria; army says it's fighting back
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An al-Qaida-linked rebel group operating in Syria says it launched a major offensive and has gained territory in the country's northwest, but the Bashir al-Assad regime said Friday the attack has been repelled.
Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
World News // 1 day ago
Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of Amazon workers in more than 20 countries across the world began striking Friday, part of an organized movement aimed at drawing attention to the tech giant's labor practices.
Ireland heads to the polls after coalition government dissolved
World News // 1 day ago
Ireland heads to the polls after coalition government dissolved
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- People in Ireland are going to the polls Friday, as the country holds a general election to fill 174 seats in the Dail Eireann or lower house, the principal chamber of the country's parliament, the Oireachtas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
Hezbollah chief speaks of 'high coordination' with Lebanese Army to apply cease-fire
Hezbollah chief speaks of 'high coordination' with Lebanese Army to apply cease-fire
Al-Qaida-linked group claims major advance in Syria; army says it's fighting back
Al-Qaida-linked group claims major advance in Syria; army says it's fighting back
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement