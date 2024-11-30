Advertisement
World News
Nov. 30, 2024 / 1:21 PM / Updated at 1:29 PM

Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian border crossing to arm Hezbollah; Oct. 7 suspect killed in Gaza

By Simon Druker
Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday. Photo courtesy of Israeli Defense Forces
Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday. Photo courtesy of Israeli Defense Forces

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed Saturday it targeted and killed a terrorist suspected of being involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre of Israelis at a music festival.

The strike killed four additional people and injured "several others," the Kuwait News Agency KUNA reported, citing sources with the Gaza Health Ministry.

"Hazmi Kadih took part in invading Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre. Kadih was monitored by IDF intelligence for a while and was struck following credible information regarding his real-time location," the IDF said on X.

Kadih was employed by World Central Kitchen, an American not-for-profit based in Washington, D.C. that distributes meals to people caught in humanitarian crises. Two other WCK employees were killed as well as two Palestinian civilians.

The organization said it was not aware Kadih was suspected of being involved in the 2023 attack.

"We are heartbroken to share that a vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen colleagues was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.At this time, we are working with incomplete information and are urgently seeking more details. World Central Kitchen had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7th Hamas attack," the organization said on X, adding it will now pause its operations in Gaza.

In April, four workers with WCK were killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza.

Israeli officials said the country's air force destroyed the Syrian military infrastructure being "actively" used to transport weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon, without providing any further specifics.

"This strike was carried out following the identification of the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah from Syria to Lebanon, even after the ceasefire agreement, and constitutes a threat to the State of Israel, in violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement," the military said in a statement.," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel that violates the terms of the ceasefire agreement."

Israeli officials did not confirm the exact location of the operation, which reportedly took place around the Syrian city of al-Qusayr, which is approximately 99 miles from the capital of Damascus and 96 miles from the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The airstrike comes just days after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a 60-day cease-fire.

Earlier this week, the IDF targeted "suspects' in southern Lebanon it said constituted a violation of the ceasefire.

Saturday's developments come against a backdrop of unrest in Syria where rebel groups have recently made gains against President Bashar al-Assad's government forces around the major city of Aleppo.

