Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2024 / 2:22 PM

Al-Qaida-linked group claims major advance in Syria, army says it's fighting back

By Don Jacobson
The photo released by Syrian official media shows what it says is damage caused by a missile attack on a university campus in Aleppo launched by al-Qaida-linked rebel forces. The rebel group, Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, claimed major advances against the government in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces. Photo by Syrian Arab News Agency/Facebook
The photo released by Syrian official media shows what it says is damage caused by a missile attack on a university campus in Aleppo launched by al-Qaida-linked rebel forces. The rebel group, Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, claimed major advances against the government in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces. Photo by Syrian Arab News Agency/Facebook

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An al-Qaida-linked rebel group operating in Syria says it launched a major offensive and has gained territory in the country's northwest but the Syrian army said Friday the attack has been repelled.

Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham, known as HTS, and affiliated factions operating under the banner of "Deterrence of Aggression" said in a statement they have taken control of 20 villages, towns, and positions in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces following three days of intense clashes, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Advertisement

HTS also claimed it entered five neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo following a pair of suicide operations amid the first "violent clashes" clashes in the city since 2016. The group said it had captured the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center on the outskirts of the city.

HTS and its predecessor, Jabhat al-Nusra, were formed in Syria during the Syrian civil war against the Assad regime and has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States since 2018, despite an official split from al-Qaida. Its stated aims include the establishment of Islamic rule in Syria via "toppling the criminal Assad regime and expelling the Iranian militias."

Advertisement

The Syrian army, meanwhile, announced Friday its forces have successfully repelled the HTS offensive using heavy and medium weapons, including drones.

"Our armed forces have inflicted heavy losses to the attacking groups, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries among the terrorists," the army said in a statement posted on social media. "We have destroyed dozens of vehicles and armored units and have downed 17 drones.

"Our armed forces continue to reinforce all points on the various engagement axes with equipment and soldiers to prevent terrorist violations on those axes and repel their attacks," the statement read. "Our forces have succeeded in regaining control of some of the points that witnessed violations during the past hours."

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said armed forces "continue to confront terrorists in Aleppo and Idlib countryside" and blamed four civilian deaths on a missile attack launched by HTS on Aleppo's university campus area.

Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabagh told his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Friday that the army will "do everything in its power" to keep "terrorists" from seizing control of the country's northern areas.

The Iranian foreign ministry said the Syrian government and people "are doing their utmost to repel terrorist attacks and vowed that terrorists and their supporters will not succeed in achieving their diabolical goals," according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

Advertisement

Araghchi promised that Tehran would "continue supporting Syria's government, army and people in their fight against terrorism."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
World News // 1 hour ago
Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of Amazon workers in more than 20 countries across the world began striking Friday, part of an organized movement aimed at drawing attention to the tech giant's labor practices.
Ireland heads to the polls after coalition government dissolved
World News // 2 hours ago
Ireland heads to the polls after coalition government dissolved
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- People in Ireland are going to the polls Friday, as the country holds a general election to fill 174 seats in the Dail Eireann or lower house, the principal chamber of the country's parliament, the Oireachtas.
French President Macron visits Notre Dame as fire-ravaged cathedral prepares to reopen
World News // 3 hours ago
French President Macron visits Notre Dame as fire-ravaged cathedral prepares to reopen
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron French President Macron toured the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Friday, just days before the restored landmark is set to reopen.
Beijing court sentences journalist to seven years
World News // 9 hours ago
Beijing court sentences journalist to seven years
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Beijing court has sentenced Dong Yuyu, a former journalist for a Chinese state-run newspaper, to seven years in prison on charges of espionage, his family said Friday.
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
World News // 11 hours ago
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Georgia has suspended its bid to join the European Union, prompting thousands of protesters to take to the streets, where they clashed with police in the capital of Tbilisi.
Sweden formally asks China to cooperate with investigation into damaged undersea cables
World News // 12 hours ago
Sweden formally asks China to cooperate with investigation into damaged undersea cables
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Sweden has sent China a formal request to cooperate with its investigation into damage sustained by two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.
Canada's competition watchdog sues Google over advertising business
World News // 15 hours ago
Canada's competition watchdog sues Google over advertising business
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Canada's competition watchdog filed a lawsuit against Google on Thursday, accusing the U.S. tech giant of having abused its dominance in the advertising technology space to maintain its market superiority.
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
World News // 19 hours ago
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Poland's Iga Świątek is banned from playing professional tennis for a month after testing positive for the heart medication trimetazidine, the U.K.-based International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
World News // 1 day ago
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A woman was taken into custody after the stowaway flew aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from New York's JFK International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline said.
1 million without power in Ukraine after Russian drone, missile strike
World News // 1 day ago
1 million without power in Ukraine after Russian drone, missile strike
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched a major missile and drone attack on Ukraine early Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical power.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement