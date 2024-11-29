Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2024 / 12:44 PM

Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike

By Simon Druker
Thousands of Amazon workers in more than 20 countries across the world began striking Friday, part of an organized movement aimed at drawing attention to the tech giant’s labor practices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Thousands of Amazon workers in more than 20 countries across the world began striking Friday, part of an organized movement aimed at drawing attention to the tech giant's labor practices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of Amazon workers in more than 20 countries across the world began striking Friday, part of an organized movement aimed at drawing attention to the tech giant's labor practices.

Social media posts from the UNI Global Union showed striking workers in India holding up signs reading "Make Amazon Pay."

"Amazon is everywhere and so are we," UNI, which organized the strike, said in another post Friday morning.

"Today we marched, we rallied, and we went on strike for our rights."

Other labor organization leaders shared photos of striking workers on social media.

Earlier this week, the Switzerland-based union announced the strike action, which will take place on six continents and encompass several major U.S. cities.

Workers in India, Bangladesh, France, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Britain, Spain and italy are also taking part.

Striking workers are demanding better pay and working conditions.

"Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy," UNI Global Union General Secretary Christy Hoffman said in a statement earlier in the week.

The strike is set to run through Monday and marks the fifth year of the Make Amazon Pay campaign organized by UNI.

"Amazon Teamsters across the country are taking action this Black Friday with Amazon workers around the world to Make Amazon Pay! Workers are fed up and we are organizing to win the fair pay, safe jobs, and respect that we deserve. Join us!," the labor union said on X, accompanied by photos of striking workers in several locations.

"This fight is global. Every picket, every strike, every action of solidarity matters. Another world is possible, and we are building that world one strike, one conversation at a time. Together, we are unstoppable," Hoffman said in a separate post on X Friday.

Amazon had not issued a statement on its official accounts as of 12 p.m. EST Friday. The company's Facebook account was promoting its Black Friday deals.

The company did address the issue earlier in the week.

"These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we're always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams," Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards said in a statement to ABC News.

