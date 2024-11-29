Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Ireland heads to the polls after coalition government dissolved

By Simon Druker
People in Ireland are going to the polls Friday, as the country holds a general election to fill the now 174 seats in the Dail Eireann or lower house, the principal chamber of the country’s parliament, the Oireachtas. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | People in Ireland are going to the polls Friday, as the country holds a general election to fill the now 174 seats in the Dail Eireann or lower house, the principal chamber of the country’s parliament, the Oireachtas. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- People in Ireland are going to the polls Friday, as the country holds a general election to fill 174 seats in the Dail Eireann or lower house, the principal chamber of the country's parliament, the Oireachtas.

Polls will close at 10 p.m. GMT Friday, with the center-right Fine Gael, center-right Fianna Fail and far-left Sinn Fein parties vying for votes.

Advertisement

Affordable housing and immigration are two of the biggest issues in the spotlight.

In March, Ireland's then-Prime Minister or Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, announced his surprise resignation as head of the coalition government.

Related

His Fine Gael Party successor Simon Harris then dissolved parliament earlier this month, announcing on Nov. 8 he would call an election.

The country has increased the number of seats in its lower house to 174, up from 160 during the last national election in 2020 and 158 before that.

With one member of parliament elected to serve as speaker, a party would need to win 87 votes to govern alone.

Officials from all three parties have already said they are not interested in forming a coalition government.

Advertisement

When parliament was dissolved, Fine Gael held 32 seats as part of the governing coalition, while Sinn Fein had 33 and Fianna Fail controlled 35.

Five smaller parties controlled 30 seats while independent members of parliament held 24 with five vacancies.

The parties have been in a tight race to convince the country's 3.4 million eligible voters, with many predicting Sinn Fein to make the biggest gains since the last election.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is also vying to become the first female Prime Minister of Ireland.

Last year, Sinn Fein made major gains during local elections in Northern Ireland.

For the first time, the party took control of both the Northern Ireland Assembly and a majority of local council seats.

The party is the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army or IRA.

In Ireland, affordable housing is a priority issue for a large number of the country's voters.

In early October, Ireland's then-Finance Minister Jack Chambers announced the federal government would allocate a large portion of the $14.4 billion tax settlement it received from tech giant Apple towards infrastructure, including building thousands of new homes.

The European Union's highest court in September ordered Apple to pay the multi-billion-dollar amount as part of owed back taxes.

Advertisement

The Irish parliament is scheduled to sit next on Dec. 18.

Latest Headlines

French President Macron visits Notre Dame as fire-ravaged cathedral prepares to reopen
World News // 50 minutes ago
French President Macron visits Notre Dame as fire-ravaged cathedral prepares to reopen
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron French President Macron toured the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Friday, just days before the restored landmark is set to reopen.
Beijing court sentences journalist to seven years
World News // 6 hours ago
Beijing court sentences journalist to seven years
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Beijing court has sentenced Dong Yuyu, a former journalist for a Chinese state-run newspaper, to seven years in prison on charges of espionage, his family said Friday.
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
World News // 8 hours ago
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Georgia has suspended its bid to join the European Union, prompting thousands of protesters to take to the streets, where they clashed with police in the capital of Tbilisi.
Sweden formally asks China to cooperate with investigation into damaged undersea cables
World News // 10 hours ago
Sweden formally asks China to cooperate with investigation into damaged undersea cables
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Sweden has sent China a formal request to cooperate with its investigation into damage sustained by two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.
Canada's competition watchdog sues Google over advertising business
World News // 13 hours ago
Canada's competition watchdog sues Google over advertising business
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Canada's competition watchdog filed a lawsuit against Google on Thursday, accusing the U.S. tech giant of having abused its dominance in the advertising technology space to maintain its market superiority.
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
World News // 17 hours ago
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Poland's Iga Świątek is banned from playing professional tennis for a month after testing positive for the heart medication trimetazidine, the U.K.-based International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
World News // 1 day ago
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A woman was taken into custody after the stowaway flew aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from New York's JFK International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline said.
1 million without power in Ukraine after Russian drone, missile strike
World News // 21 hours ago
1 million without power in Ukraine after Russian drone, missile strike
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched a major missile and drone attack on Ukraine early Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical power.
At least 15 dead, over 100 missing after Uganda landslide
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 15 dead, over 100 missing after Uganda landslide
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- At least 15 people are dead and 15 more are injured, while more than 100 remain unaccounted for after a massive landslide in eastern Uganda, officials confirmed.
Australia passes world-first social media ban for children younger than 16
World News // 1 day ago
Australia passes world-first social media ban for children younger than 16
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Australia on Thursday passed the world's first ban on social media use by children younger than 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
Australia passes world-first social media ban for children younger than 16
Australia passes world-first social media ban for children younger than 16
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement