French President Macron visits Notre Dame as fire-ravaged cathedral prepares to reopen

1 of 2 | Firefighters battle to extinguish a giant fire that engulfed Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019. The landmark is set to reopen next week after six years of restoration. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron toured the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Friday, just days before the restored Gothic landmark is set to reopen. Earlier this month, eight bells inside the iconic church rang out for the first time since a fire destroyed its roof and spire on April 16, 2019. Advertisement

The French Parliament passed a bill requiring the reconstruction to "preserve the historic, artistic and architectural interest" of the church, which was built from the 12th to the 14th centuries with the spire being the first portion completed during the 13th century.

The spire was subsequently damaged and replaced in the 19th century.

Spectators around the world watched in horror online and on television as it fell again in 2019.

An estimated $891 million was raised through donations from 340,000 donors in 150 countries to complete the project.

Media outlets were finally allowed to share photos and videos of the inside of the newly restored cathedral on Friday.

The public has had few glimpses of what it looked like as it was undergoing its makeover the past 5 1/2 years.

Accompanied by his wife Brigitte and Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich, Macron praised those who worked tirelessly to bring it back to its former glory.

"We've never seen such a construction site. You have all participated in the construction project of the century," Macron said. "You did it and it's an immense source of pride for the entire nation. I'm infinitely grateful to you, France is infinitely grateful to you."

Notre Dame, one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations, is slated to reopen to the public on Dec. 7, with Catholic Masses to resume the following day.

