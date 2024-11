1 of 3 | Israel’s military opened fire Thursday morning in southern Lebanon, a day after reaching a ceasefire agreement in the area with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Israel's military opened fire Thursday morning in southern Lebanon, a day after reaching a cease-fire agreement in the area with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. An Israeli Defense Forces drone fired at some "suspects" and "vehicles" Thursday, which the IDF called a warning strike. Advertisement

The strike took place in the southern Lebanon village of Markaba where three people were reportedly injured.

The incident comes a day after Israel reached a cease-fire with Hezbollah, putting an end to the 13-month conflict between the two sides.

More than 3,500 people have been killed so far in the cross-border war and over 1 million people in Lebanon have been displaced.

Both sides initially agreed Tuesday to the American-led 60-day cease-fire.

"Over the past hour, several suspects were identified arriving with vehicles to a number of areas in southern Lebanon, breaching the conditions of the cease-fire. The IDF opened fire toward them," the IDF said in a statement Thursday.

"The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the cease-fire agreement."

Israeli officials warned displaced Lebanese citizens Thursday not yet to return to their homes because of the possibility of further attacks on those found to be violating the cease-fire.

Advertisement

"The IDF is deployed in the southern Lebanon area and is working to thwart any violation of the cease-fire agreement," IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X in a post translated to English by Google.