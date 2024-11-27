Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 2:16 PM

SAIC Volkswagen agrees to sell controversial Xinjiang, China, auto plant

By Mike Heuer
Volkswagen Group and its Chinese partner are selling a controversial factory accused of using forced labor in Xinjiang, China, to a firm owned by the Shanghai government. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
Volkswagen Group and its Chinese partner are selling a controversial factory accused of using forced labor in Xinjiang, China, to a firm owned by the Shanghai government. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Germany's Volkswagen Group and its Chinese partner have sold a factory in the Xinjiang region of China, where accusations of forced labor dogged the facility for many years.

Volkswagen and SAIC Motor agreed to sell the factory that is located in Urumqi in China's Xinjiang region to the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center but did not disclose the sale's terms in an announcement made Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Volkswagen and SAIC are pioneers of individual mobility in China," said Ralf Brandstatter, a board of management member of Volkswagen AG for China. "We established one of the first international joint ventures in the region 40 years ago."

SAIC Volkswagen has "earned the trust of more than 28 million customers" in China and extended the joint venture agreement between Volkswagen and SAIC until 2040 to create "early planning security beyond 2030 in a very dynamic development phase of the Chinese automotive market," Brandstatter said.

Related

He said SAIC Volkswagen is focusing on producing electric vehicles for the Chinese market with a new generation of EVs planned for 2026.

"Electrification and the transformation of the car into an intelligent vehicle are the defining trends in the automotive industry," SAIC Motor chairman Wang Xiaoqui said. "The focus for SAIC Volkswagen is on the development of new, intelligent electric vehicles in order to maintain an industry-leading position in the field of smart technologies."

Advertisement

The Volkswagen announcement said the sale of the Xinxiang plant is an economic decision without mentioning the alleged controversial use of forced labor at the factory, which opened in 2013.

SAIC Volkswagen officials said the sale will reduce operating costs while enabling it to focus on producing EVs for the Chinese market.

About 45% of the Chinese auto market is comprised of EV sales this year and expected to rise, the International Energy Agency and CNN reported.

Since the plant opened, it has received strong criticism from human rights activists and investors for alleged use of forced labor performed by Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang territory.

Critics have said SAIC Volkswagen has not properly investigated potential use of forced labor in the factory and its supply chain.

The U.N. Human Rights Office in 2022 accused the Chinese Communist Party of "serious human rights violations" that include the mass detention of Uyghur Muslims and "torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention."

A report produced by the Human Rights Office said the accusations of human rights violations are "credible" but said evidence is insufficient to confirm the alleged abuses.

Chinese officials have denied any wrongdoing in Xinjiang and said any efforts there are to counter terrorism and extremist acts within the region.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Analysis: New reality convinced Hezbollah, Israel to accept truce agreement
World News // 1 hour ago
Analysis: New reality convinced Hezbollah, Israel to accept truce agreement
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A cease-fire that ended the Hezbollah-Israel bloody conflict, is likely to secure calm and stability along the border as both enemies forcibly accept the new reality on the ground, Lebanese military experts said.
Protests to free jailed former Pakistan PM Khan called off for now after deadly clashes
World News // 3 hours ago
Protests to free jailed former Pakistan PM Khan called off for now after deadly clashes
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Protests to free former Pakistan PM Imran Khan paused Wednesday as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned protesters that extreme measures will be used if they enter the capital Islamabad.
Just Eat to cease trading on London Stock Exchange, blames low trading volume
World News // 4 hours ago
Just Eat to cease trading on London Stock Exchange, blames low trading volume
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The British-Dutch take out delivery company Just Eat said Wednesday its shares on the London Stock Exchange will cease trading Dec. 24, saying liquidity and trading volumes were too low to make it worthwhile.
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
World News // 4 hours ago
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon workers in more than 20 countries will strike and protest starting Friday through Monday in actions organized by the Swiss-based UNI Global Union.
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's fertility rate showed its largest monthly gain in nearly 14 years, its statistics agency said Wednesday, offering a rare positive sign amid longstanding demographic concerns over a shrinking population.
ICC seeks crimes against humanity warrant for Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing
World News // 6 hours ago
ICC seeks crimes against humanity warrant for Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing. The ICC alleges crimes against humanity targeting the Rohingya.
Sweden demands Chinese vessel suspected in cable cutting return to its waters
World News // 7 hours ago
Sweden demands Chinese vessel suspected in cable cutting return to its waters
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Sweden has demanded that the Chinese vessel connected to an investigation of two Internet cables in the Baltic Sea being damaged earlier this month return to its waters as part of the probe.
Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire: Displaced Lebanese begin to head home as guns, bombs fall silent
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire: Displaced Lebanese begin to head home as guns, bombs fall silent
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lebanese civilians began flooding south back to their homes after a cease-fire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah came into force early Wednesday.
British authorities arrest animal rights activist on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list
World News // 12 hours ago
British authorities arrest animal rights activist on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested an American animal rights activist on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list in connection with two bombings in San Francisco in 2003.
Israel, Hezbollah agree to cease-fire after Beirut airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Israel, Hezbollah agree to cease-fire after Beirut airstrikes
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A 60-day cease-fire suspends the 13-month war between Israel and Hezbollah after a new wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut, its suburbs and other Lebanese regions Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement