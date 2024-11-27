Trending
Nov. 27, 2024 / 3:59 AM

Cease-fire takes effect in Lebanon, silencing nearly 14 months of war

By Darryl Coote
A Lebanese woman walk beside destroyed buildings at the site of an Israeli overnight airstrike that targeted the area of Tayouneh on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs, on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, a cease-fire went into effect with hopes it will lay the foundation for a truce. Photo by Rahim Rhea/UPI
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect early Wednesday, halting more than a year of fighting that has claimed the lives of thousands.

The cease-fire agreement, announced Tuesday by U.S. President Joe Biden, came into effect at 4 a.m. EEST in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Israel's Security Cabinet approved the cease-fire deal in a 10-to-1 vote on Tuesday night, setting a 60-day truce with hopes it will lay the foundation for a permanent resolution.

Under the terms of the agreement, the IDF is to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon during the 60-day period. Lebanese troops will be deployed in their place to maintain security.

Hezbollah forces are to retreat to northern Lebanon, where they will pose less of a threat to Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement that the cease-fire had taken effect, stating that its troops have been "operating accordingly."

"IDF troops are stationed at their positions in southern Lebanon."

However, the IDF also reported opening fire on a vehicle transporting "several suspects" through a zone it described as being prohibited to movement.

"IDF troops fired to prevent them from advancing, and the suspects left the area," it said.

"The IDF will operate against anyone who attempts to breach the ceasefire agreement and will continue to protect the citizens of Israel."

This is a developing story.

