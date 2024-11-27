Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 8:08 AM

South Korean birth rate grows at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend

By Thomas Maresca
South Korea recorded its highest increase in births in nearly 14 years, according to official data released Wednesday, as the country struggles with a demographic crisis. File Pool Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
South Korea recorded its highest increase in births in nearly 14 years, according to official data released Wednesday, as the country struggles with a demographic crisis. File Pool Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's birth rate showed its largest monthly gain in nearly 14 years, its statistics agency said Wednesday, offering a rare positive sign amid longstanding demographic concerns over a shrinking and rapidly aging population.

Some 20,590 babies were born in September, according to data from Statistics Korea, up 1,884 newborns -- or 10.1% -- from the same period last year. The on-year increase was the largest since January 2011.

Advertisement

September marked the third straight month in which more than 20,000 babies were born, with 20,601 in July and 20,098 in August. Total births in the third quarter were up 8% from the same period last year, the agency said, marking the largest quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2012.

Officials have pointed to a jump in marriages after the COVID-19 pandemic as the key driver in the recent birth rate boost.

Related

The country may see its first annual rise in overall fertility rate since 2015, according to a projection by South Korea's Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy.

"Recently, the number of marriages has increased for five consecutive months and the number of births has increased for two consecutive months," Joo Hyung-hwan, vice chairman of the committee, said in a speech at the Symposium on Aging and Low Birthrate in Seoul on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"If this trend continues, the total fertility rate is expected to rebound to around 0.74 this year," Joo said.

South Korea finished 2023 at a record-low rate of 0.72 -- meaning that for every 100 women, just 72 babies are expected to be born over their lifetimes.

That mark was by far the lowest in the world, less than half the average rate of the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

A fertility rate of 2.1 is considered the level needed to keep a population from declining.

A number of factors, including high housing and education costs and gender inequality in the workplace, have made young people in South Korea reluctant to start families.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called the low birth rate a "national emergency" and announced plans in May to establish a new ministry to address it.

The government has tried various incentives to help entice families to have children, including a cash allowance for newborns that was raised to roughly $750 per month at the start of the year.

South Korea's presidential committee on population policy unveiled additional steps last month to enhance work-life balance, including increased parental leave and tax incentives for small businesses to offer family-friendly work cultures.

Advertisement

Despite the uptick in births, however, the specter of a demographic crisis continues to loom. Statistics Korea has projected that the country's population will decline from nearly 52 million in 2024 to 36 million in 2072. At the same time, the proportion of the elderly population in South Korea will rise from less than 20% in 2024 to nearly half in 2072.

Latest Headlines

ICC seeks crimes against humanity warrant for Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing
World News // 4 minutes ago
ICC seeks crimes against humanity warrant for Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing. The ICC alleges crimes against humanity targeting the Rohingya.
Sweden demands Chinese vessel suspected in cable cutting return to its waters
World News // 1 hour ago
Sweden demands Chinese vessel suspected in cable cutting return to its waters
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Sweden has demanded that the Chinese vessel connected to an investigation of two Internet cables in the Baltic Sea being damaged earlier this month return to its waters as part of the probe.
Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire: Displaced Lebanese begin to head home as guns, bombs fall silent
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire: Displaced Lebanese begin to head home as guns, bombs fall silent
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lebanese civilians began flooding south back to their homes after a cease-fire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah came into force early Wednesday.
British authorities arrest animal rights activist on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list
World News // 6 hours ago
British authorities arrest animal rights activist on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested an American animal rights activist on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list in connection with two bombings in San Francisco in 2003.
Israel, Hezbollah agree to cease-fire after Beirut airstrikes
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel, Hezbollah agree to cease-fire after Beirut airstrikes
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A 60-day cease-fire suspends the 13-month war between Israel and Hezbollah after a new wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut, its suburbs and other Lebanese regions Tuesday.
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
World News // 14 hours ago
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The ex-CEO of a international freight company pleaded guilty to allegedly conspiring to illegally export U.S. goods to federally prohibited Chinese companies.
German officials don't want to rule out sabotage as possible reason for DHL plane crash
World News // 19 hours ago
German officials don't want to rule out sabotage as possible reason for DHL plane crash
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- German officials on Tuesday started to question the crash of a DHL-chartered cargo plane in Vilnius in Lithuania the day before as an act of sabotage.
Dictionary.com defines 'demure' as 2024's Word of the Year
World News // 19 hours ago
Dictionary.com defines 'demure' as 2024's Word of the Year
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The word "Demure" was picked as the 2024 "Word of the Year" by Dictionary.com after it gained notoriety this year on TikTok.
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
World News // 21 hours ago
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The world's oldest living man, John Tinniswood of England, has died at age 112..
Authorities recover 4 bodies; 7 remain missing after Red Sea yacht capsizes
World News // 22 hours ago
Authorities recover 4 bodies; 7 remain missing after Red Sea yacht capsizes
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities recovered four bodies, and seven bodies remain missing after a tourist yacht capsized and sank in the Red Sea on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement