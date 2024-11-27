ICC seeks crimes against humanity warrant for Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar Senior General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing (L, standing). The ICC alleges crimes against humanity targeting the Rohingya with deportation and persecution. File photo by EPA-EFE/Myanmar Military Information Team

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar Senior General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing. The ICC alleges crimes against humanity targeting the Rohingya with deportation and persecution. Khan said more than 1 million Rohingya have been forced to flee violence in Myanmar. The violence includes rape and abuse of women and girls. Advertisement

"After an extensive, independent and impartial investigation, my Office has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Senior General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Defense Services, bears criminal responsibility for the crimes against humanity of deportation and persecution of the Rohingya, committed in Myanmar, and in part in Bangladesh," Khan said in a statement.

Myanmar denies crimes against humanity and asserts actions against Rohingya people have been targeted at what Myanmar's government describes as Rohingya militants.

Khan alleges the crimes against humanity happened between Aug. 25 and Dec. 31, 2017.

He said the crimes were committed by "the armed forces of Myanmar, the Tatmadaw, supported by the national police, the border guard police, as well as non-Rohingya civilians."

Myanmar is not an ICC signatory, but Bangladesh is. Some of the crimes alleged occurred in Bangladesh, according to Khan.

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in a statement: "Min Aung Hlaing has been at the center of multiple human right catastrophes in Myanmar. He oversaw violent operations against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017, and he led the 2021 coup, which has led to the killing of nearly 6,000 civilians and plunged Myanmar into economic, political and social chaos."

Callamard said the ICC prosecutor's action is a decisive step and an important signal for Myanmar and the world that "those who are allegedly responsible for crimes under international law will be sought to face arrest and trial, no matter how powerful they are or how long they have escaped scrutiny."

ICC judges will decide whether to grant the application for an arrest warrant against Min Aung Hlaing. Khan said more applications for arrest warrants against Myanmar leaders will follow.

"In doing so, we will be demonstrating, together with all of our partners, that the Rohingya have not been forgotten. That they, like all people around the world, are entitled to the protection of the law," Khan's statement said.