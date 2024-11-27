Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 10:35 AM

Just Eat to cease trading on London Stock Exchange, blames low trading volume

By Paul Godfrey
The British-Dutch take out delivery company Just Eat announced plans Wednesdayto de-list from the London Stock Exchange, effective the end of the trading session on December 24. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
The British-Dutch take out delivery company Just Eat announced plans Wednesdayto de-list from the London Stock Exchange, effective the end of the trading session on December 24. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The British-Dutch take out delivery company Just Eat said Wednesday it will de-list from the London Stock Exchange on Christmas Eve.

In what is seen as a blow to the bourse's efforts to attract more tech companies to the platform, Just Eat said it had decided to end trading its in shares at the close Dec. 24 because the cost and administrative burden was not justified by the performance of the LSE listing.

Advertisement

The company said in a news release that following a two-year review of its Amsterdam and London listings it had decided to quit London to "reduce the administrative burden, complexity and costs of maintaining the LSE listing, and in the context of low liquidity and trading volumes."

The firm cited similar reasons when it de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange in 2022.

Related

The London delisting was, a spokesperson told The Guardian, part of a "strategy to accelerate growth" as the company looked at "enhancing efficiencies" and insisted Britain remained key among its markets.

"With our network now covering 97% of the U.K. population, we remain committed to continuing our investment and cementing our leadership position in the country."

Advertisement

Europe's number one take out food delivery firm has been struggling in the wake of boom in online ordering that fizzled with the end of the COVID-19 lockdowns and dining-in restrictions.

Just Eat said it did not require approval from its shareholders as Just Eat came under the Financial Conduct Authority's equity shares international commercial companies secondary listing category.

While it would no longer be possible to trade the shares on the LSE, the firm vowed to maintain its primary stock listing on Euronext Amsterdam, stressing that it expected no impact for investors holding those shares.

Just Eat advised investors to seek advice from their investment advisers and brokers on how to convert their holdings into shares that can be traded directly on Euronext Amsterdam.

The company's shares in London fell by 1.5% following the announcement.

Just Eat Takeaway.com announced the sale earlier this month of GrubHub arm to New York-based online takeout startup Wonder at a massive $6.6 billion discount to the $7.3 billion it paid for the U.S. food delivery app in 2021.

Latest Headlines

Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
World News // 7 minutes ago
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon workers in more than 20 countries will strike and protest starting Friday through Monday in actions organized by the Swiss-based UNI Global Union.
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's fertility rate showed its largest monthly gain in nearly 14 years, its statistics agency said Wednesday, offering a rare positive sign amid longstanding demographic concerns over a shrinking population.
ICC seeks crimes against humanity warrant for Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing
World News // 1 hour ago
ICC seeks crimes against humanity warrant for Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing. The ICC alleges crimes against humanity targeting the Rohingya.
Sweden demands Chinese vessel suspected in cable cutting return to its waters
World News // 3 hours ago
Sweden demands Chinese vessel suspected in cable cutting return to its waters
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Sweden has demanded that the Chinese vessel connected to an investigation of two Internet cables in the Baltic Sea being damaged earlier this month return to its waters as part of the probe.
Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire: Displaced Lebanese begin to head home as guns, bombs fall silent
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire: Displaced Lebanese begin to head home as guns, bombs fall silent
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lebanese civilians began flooding south back to their homes after a cease-fire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah came into force early Wednesday.
British authorities arrest animal rights activist on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list
World News // 7 hours ago
British authorities arrest animal rights activist on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested an American animal rights activist on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list in connection with two bombings in San Francisco in 2003.
Israel, Hezbollah agree to cease-fire after Beirut airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Israel, Hezbollah agree to cease-fire after Beirut airstrikes
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A 60-day cease-fire suspends the 13-month war between Israel and Hezbollah after a new wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut, its suburbs and other Lebanese regions Tuesday.
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
World News // 16 hours ago
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The ex-CEO of a international freight company pleaded guilty to allegedly conspiring to illegally export U.S. goods to federally prohibited Chinese companies.
German officials don't want to rule out sabotage as possible reason for DHL plane crash
World News // 20 hours ago
German officials don't want to rule out sabotage as possible reason for DHL plane crash
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- German officials on Tuesday started to question the crash of a DHL-chartered cargo plane in Vilnius in Lithuania the day before as an act of sabotage.
Dictionary.com defines 'demure' as 2024's Word of the Year
World News // 21 hours ago
Dictionary.com defines 'demure' as 2024's Word of the Year
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The word "Demure" was picked as the 2024 "Word of the Year" by Dictionary.com after it gained notoriety this year on TikTok.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement