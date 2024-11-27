1 of 2 | U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday announced sanctions against 21 people aligned with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Blinken said Maduro falsely claimed victory in the July election and is using violence to violate democratic principles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced sanctions against 21 people aligned with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Blinken said Maduro falsely claimed victory in the July election and is using violence to violate democratic principles.

"Four months after the Venezuelan people elected Edmundo González Urrutia as president on July 28, Maduro and his representatives continue to falsely claim victory and violate democratic principles," Blinken said in a statement. "Furthermore, Maduro's security apparatus has engaged in widespread abuses, including killings, repression, and mass detention of protestors."

The Department of Treasury is sanctioning 21 people. Among them are cabinet-level officials and members of Venezuelan security forces.

The State Department, Blinken said, "continues to take steps to impose new visa restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 9931 on Maduro-aligned individuals."

Blinken accused Maduro and the sanctioned individuals aligned with him of undermining a competitive and inclusive electoral process in Venezuela or being responsible for acts of repression.

"We will continue to work with our international partners to defend democratic freedoms in Venezuela and ensure Maduro and his representatives are held accountable for their actions," Blinken's statement said.

Maduro congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, but he once called Trump a "racist cowboy."

The U.S. government considers Maduro to be an authoritarian leader.

Blinken and Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino began a diplomatic offensive in September against what they called the "authoritarian" threat allegedly posed by Maduro.

Mondino said then, "There are winds, authoritarian winds, blowing in our continent, and let's hope it does not become a hurricane. The things that are going on in Venezuela can become a most serious problem."

Blinken maintains there is "overwhelming evidence" Maduro actually decisively lost the July presidential election and then violently cracked down on protesters that led to millions of refugees leaving Venezuela.