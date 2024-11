Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was arrested Monday in North Wales. He is wanted in the United States for two bombings in California in 2003. Photo courtesy of FBI

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested an American animal rights activist on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list in connection with two bombings in San Francisco in 2003. Britain's National Crime Agency said in a statement Tuesday that Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was detained a day prior in North Wales and faces extradition to the United States. Advertisement

The FBI has been hunting San Diego for more than 20 years.

He is alleged to be responsible for the bombing of biotechnology company Chiron Corp. in Emeryville on Aug. 28, 2003, and the nutritional and cosmetic company Shaklee Corp. in Pleasanton on Sept. 26, 2003.

U.S. federal authorities said he has ties to extremist animal rights groups and was indicted in the district court for the Northern District of California in 2004.

The FBI, which offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, added San Diego to its Most Wanted Terrorists list in 2009.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said San Diego's arrest shows "that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable."

"There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way," Wray said in a statement.