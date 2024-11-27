Trending
World News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 10:28 AM

Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday

By Doug Cunningham
According to UNI Global Union, thousands of Amazon employees and allies on six continents, including the United States, will participate in a campaign called "Make Amazon Pay." Photo by Maryland GovPics/Wikimedia Commons
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon workers in more than 20 countries will strike and protest starting Friday through Monday in actions organized by the Swiss-based UNI Global Union. It's to raise awareness of what participants describe as Amazon's "anti-worker and anti-democratic practices."

According to UNI Global Union, thousands of Amazon employees and allies on six continents, including the United States, will participate in a campaign called "Make Amazon Pay."

"Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy," said UNI Global Union General Secretary Christy Hoffman in a statement.

"{Jeff] Bezos' company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers' desire for justice -- for union representation -- can't be stopped."

Hoffman added that workers are taking action to demand "that Amazon treat them fairly, respect fundamental worker rights and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all."

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards countered by saying in a statement, "These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we're always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams."

UNI Global Union and workers participating in work actions are calling for Amazon to improve pay, respect their right to join unions, pay its fair share of taxes and commit to real environmental sustainability.

According to the Make Amazon Pay group, warehouse workers and delivery drivers will strike in Germany. Protests will happen in major cities in dozens of other nations.

On Nov. 14, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruled that Amazon can no longer force its workers to attend anti-union meetings designed to undermine support among workers for joining unions.

That ruling overturned the 1948 Babcock rule, which had allowed companies to force their workers into these mandatory captive-audience meetings.

The NLRB rules that requiring workers to attend anti-union gatherings violates protections offered by the federal labor law that allow them to choose whether, when and how to participate in a debate about union representation -- including not attending them at all.

On Nov. 7, the NLRB said the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union proved six incidents of unfair labor practices by Amazon in Bessemer, Ala.

As a result, the board ordered set aside results of a union election at that facility and said workers should have a third vote to be able to freely choose whether to join a union free of Amazon's unfair anti-union labor practices.

UNI Global Union represents more than 20 million workers in service sector industries in 150 countries. It launched Make Amazon Pay on Black Friday 2020 with the help of 30 unions and civic groups.

