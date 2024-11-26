World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112

John Alfred Tinniswood died on Monday at 112 years old at the Hollies Rest Home on Mornington Road in Southport on England’s west-central coast. Photo by Kiray Rodriguez/ Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The world's oldest living man has died, his family said Tuesday. John Alfred Tinniswood died Monday at age 112 at the Hollies Rest Home in Southport on England's west-central coast. Advertisement

His family said Tinniswood was "surrounded by music and love" in his final days. He is survived by daughter, Susan, grandchildren Annouchka, Marisa, Toby and Rupert, and great-grandchildren Tabitha, Callum and Nieve.

He was born Aug. 26, 1912, to Ada and John Bernard Tinniswood in the reign of King George V -- the great-grandfather of King Charles III and grandfather to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A widower, he met his future wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool. They married in 1942 and were together 44 years until her death in 1986.

He "had many fine qualities" and he was "intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at math and a great conversationalist," a statement by his family read in part. . "His last day was surrounded by music and love.

"I can't think of any special secrets I have," he said at the celebration of his last birthday. "I was quite active as a youngster; I did a lot of walking. But to me, I'm no different. No different at all.

Advertisement

Tinniswood was just over 4 months old when the Titanic sank and 6 months old when Arizona became the 48th U.S. state. He spent a career in finance and saw military service in the Royal Army Pays Corps during World War II.

In April, then at 111-years-old, Tinniswood was officially named by Guinness World Records the world's oldest living man after the death of a 114-year-old Venezuelan, Juan Vicente Pérez.

The former second-oldest living man, 112-year-old Japanese man Gisaburo Sonobe, died March 31. Meanwhile, the world's oldest living woman -- 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka of Japan -- was honored in September on Japan's Respect for the Aged Day.

Tinniswood had attributed his longevity to "pure luck."

"You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it," he told Guinness in April. He previously said how if "you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually."