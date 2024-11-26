Trending
World News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 1:09 AM

Britain hits Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers with sanctions

By Darryl Coote
British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy announced sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of shipping vessels on Monday. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy announced sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of shipping vessels on Monday. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Britain has blacklisted a so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers that London said Russia uses to transport billions of dollars' worth of oil and oil products a year. The move seeks to restrict a significant revenue source for the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

The sanctions, targeting 30 ships, were announced Monday, increasing the total number of Russia's shadow fleet vessels designated by Britain to 73, marking the largest package yet from London targeting Russia's underground oil transportation network.

"Russia's oil revenues are fuelling the fires of war and destruction in Ukraine," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

"I will work with our G7 partners and beyond to exert relentless pressure on the Kremlin, disrupt the flow of money into its war chest, erode its military machine, and constrain its malign behaviour worldwide."

The sanctions prohibit the vessels from entering British ports and open them to detention, among other measures.

According to London, half of the ships blacklisted Monday transported more than $4.3 billion worth of oil and oil products, such as gasoline, for Russia last year.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office added that two insurance companies -- Alfastrakhovanie and VSK -- were also hit for enabling these vessels.

The sanctions were unveiled as Lammy attended a G7 meeting in Italy where he was to push for continued pressure on Russia.

The sanctions come a week after Britain sanctioned 10 people accused of facilitating Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukraine's children as part of an effort to erase Ukrainian cultural heritage.

Britain, the United States and other democratic allies have repeatedly imposed sanctions and punitive measures against Russia over its war in Ukraine, which began with the Kremlin's invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Monday issued a statement expressing gratitude to London for the fresh sanctions.

"As long as Russian oil revenues remain unchecked, the war risks prolonged aggression, and Moscow lacks incentive to pursue peace. Cutting off this financial lifeline is essential to limiting Russia's capacity for aggression," he said on X.

